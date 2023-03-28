Netflix is taking a chance on another adaptation, this time with a television rendition of the book-turned-movie Man on Fire. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the TV adaptation received a straight-to-series order from the streamer, with the first season clocking in at eight episodes total.

The upcoming series is confirmed to adapt the first two books in A.J. Quinnell's series, Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill. It will follow its titular character John Creasy, a former mercenary who now works as the bodyguard to a young girl in an influential family. As Creasy begins to bond with the girl, he rediscovers his softer side, realizing that he still has the ability to feel. However, the softness quickly turns to rage after a devastating incident leads Creasy on a path of revenge. The book was first adapted in 1987 and starred Scott Glenn, Jade Malle, and Joe Pesci. It was later adapted in 2004, with Denzel Washington leading the charge, with Dakota Fanning and Christopher Walken starring opposite him.

As of now, Kyle Killen is set to write, executive produce, and showrun the new adaptation. He previously worked on television and film in similar roles, most recently with the television adaptation of video game series Halo. He was meant to co-showrun but ultimately departed the series. He also created shows including Lone Star and the Jason Isaacs-led Awake. On the film front, he holds a story credit for Netflix's Fear Street: Part One -1994, and wrote The Beaver, which was directed by Jodie Foster. Additional Man on Fire executive producers include Peter Chernin of Chernin Entertainment, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, Juan Alfonso, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer for New Regency.



Image via 20th Century Studios

Man on Fire Joins a Line-Up of Action Adaptations

For the past several years, many action movies have spawned as adaptations from book series – some of which have gained both the TV and movie treatment. More recently, shows like Prime Video's Jack Ryan and Reacher have followed suit. The former is adapted from Tom Clancy's books and first gained a movie adaptation in the Chris Pine-led Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Meanwhile, Reacher is based on Lee Child's series and was also a movie led by Tom Cruise. Similar adaptations include the Bourne series and Without Remorse.

Man on Fire currently has no projected release window as it is still in the early stages. In the meantime, stream the 2004 movie now on Tubi, and check out the trailer below: