The second season of A Man on the Inside just got a cast addition straight out of Nightmare Alley. Mary Steenburgen will appear in upcoming episodes of the Netflix comedy created by Michael Schur. The acclaimed actress will portray Mona Margadoff, a former musician who will be crucial for the case at the center of the next installment. Mary Steenburgen is also Ted Danson's wife. The actor plays Charles, the protagonist of A Man on the Inside. Details regarding the case Charles will be taking on are still under wraps, but reports that the new investigation will take the mole to a liberal arts college.

A Man on the Inside introduced Charles as a widower and a retired college professor. Everything changed for the protagonist of this story when he was given the chance to work as an informant during a delicate investigation. One of the most important people in Charles' life is Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). The daughter of the protagonist lives in Sacramento with her husband and their children. Upcoming episodes of A Man on the Inside could force Charles to face the consequences of being involved in such a dangerous line of work.

Mary Steenburgen won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress due to her performance as Lynda West Dummar in Melvin and Howard. The comedy directed by Jonathan Demme depicted the unpredictable life of a man who owned and lived in a Vegas hotel. Steenburgen also received plenty of acclaim for her roles in Time After Time and Ragtime. In recent years, the actress has appeared in titles such as Book Club: The Next Chapter and Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas. Mary Steenburgen is ready to bring the talent that has allowed her to build an iconic career to the mystery and laughs of A Man on the Inside.

From the Team Behind 'The Good Place'

Image via Netflix

Mary Steenburgen is getting ready to join A Man on the Inside, a project that was brought to life by the team behind The Good Place. Michael Schur and Ted Danson worked together in the television comedy that depicted a unique perspective on the afterlife, where some people were forced to work on some issues before it was determined they could move on. Kristen Bell, Manny Jacinto and William Jackson Harper were some of the stars who turned The Good Place into a smash hit. The success of the show was one of the reasons Netflix felt confident in producing A Man on the Inside.

A release date for the second season of A Man on the Inside hasn't been announced by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.