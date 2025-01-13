If there's one point that The Man Standing Next drills on, it’s that power makes people do wild things. The movie itself provides an intriguing look at the last days of President Park's (Lee Sung-min) regime narrated through the points of view of the men who built and destroyed it. Central to the story is Kim Gyu-pyeong (Lee Byung-hun), head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency. He’s a man stuck in a conundrum because he’s torn between loyalty to his leader and a sense of responsibility for their crumbling regime. As ambitions start to rear their heads, alliances simultaneously fall apart and that’s when things become incredibly calculated.

The true beauty of The Man Standing Next lies in the way it combines real-life history with layers of suspense. Each detail offers some insight into the sheer paranoia that fueled the betrayals that defined this turbulent political chapter of South Korean history. By no means is this a run-of-the-mill political thriller. In fact, The Man Standing Next is as methodical as they come, drawing viewers in with top-shelf storytelling. It’s safe to say that director Woo Min-ho creates a world full of tension where every decision feels like it's leading to a huge blowout.

Shifting Loyalties Drive the Tension in ‘The Man Standing Next’

Image via Showbox

Loyalty is often considered a virtue, but in The Man Standing Next it’s more of a survival tactic that’s constantly up for negotiation. In the film, Kim Gyu-pyeong is forced to navigate a minefield of shifting alliances. He does all this knowing full well that betrayal is practically a job requirement in President Park’s regime. At the end of the day, no one’s loyalty is guaranteed — not to their country, their leader, or even each other. Perhaps one of the film’s most compelling betrayals occurs between Kim and Park Yong-gak (Kwak Do-won), a former KCIA director. The latter defects to the U.S. and threatens to expose the regime’s darkest secrets. There’s a tense moment where Kim must decide how far he’ll go to silence Yong-gak. The scene is so realistic that it’s easy to see the moral weight pressing on him. By the time Kim takes action, it’s clear that survival grossly outweighs sentimentality in their cutthroat world.

Even President Park, whose position should make him untouchable, becomes a victim of his own paranoia. Over time, his growing mistrust of everyone pushes even his most trustworthy allies away. The result is a dangerous domino effect that spells out his downfall. In one telling moment, Park’s desperation to maintain control leads him to alienate Kim. Needless to say, that’s a wrong move since he’s the very man keeping his regime intact. Altogether, the film does a lot more than simply explore loyalty, it tears it apart and in the process, it reveals most of the regime’s alliances were hanging by unnaturally fragile threads. From calculated betrayals to reluctant acts of self-preservation, The Man Standing Next is a display of how power can transform even the strongest bonds into a thing of the past.

‘The Man Standing Next’ Digs Into the Delicate Balance Between Power and Principle