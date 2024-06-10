The Big Picture Exciting news for Werewolf by Night fans - Man-Thing Marvel Legends figure available for pre-order starting June 13 at $39.99.

Standing at 6 inches tall, Man-Thing figure includes over 20 points of articulation and exclusive window-box packaging.

Man-Thing's role in Werewolf by Night was a critical success, hinting at possible returns in future MCU installments.

For any Werewolf by Night fans dying for more content, have no fear — Hasbro has got you covered. CBR has just reported that in fall of 2024, the toys and games conglomerate will be rolling out a Marvel Legends figure for Werewolf by Night’s Man-Thing, one of the more important monsters in the 2022 television special. Referred to by his real name of ‘Ted’ in Werewolf by Night itself, Man-Thing has been transformed into a more manageable, collectible size — and will soon be available for pre-order.

The Man-Thing Marvel legends figure will stand at about 6 inches tall. His monstrous limbs come with over 20 points of articulation as well as two alternate hands, additionally boasting an easily manipulated head, arms, and legs, perfect for striking ominous poses. Whether or not any other characters from Werewolf by Night, such as the titular werewolf by night Jack Russell himself, will also receive the Marvel Legends figure treatment has yet to be confirmed.

Man-Thing will arrive on buyers’ doorsteps wrapped in collectible window-box packaging and with exclusive Werewolf by Night artwork to boot. With the price for the figure said to be hovering at around $39.99, the figure will officially be available for pre-order starting on June 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST. As for where fans of Werewolf by Night can look for this exclusive collectible, Man-Thing is said to be available through fan channel retailers such as BigBadToyStore as well as Entertainment Earth.

Who is Man-Thing in ‘Werewolf by Night?’

Marvel’s special Werewolf by Night begins with five monster hunters — including secret werewolf Jack Russell — competing against each other to hunt down a specific monster in order to determine their next leader. Russell successfully tracks down the swamp monster called ‘Man-Thing’ in the halls of Bloodstone Manor, only for audiences to discover that the monster prefers to be known as ‘Ted’ and that he is a former friend of Russell’s. Ted winds up playing a crucial role in the results of the monster hunter competition that night, cementing himself as a strong ally to Russell and his friends. The television special as a whole became a critical success upon airing, uploaded initially in complete black-and-white footage before later receiving a more colorful rendition.

Like many characters who debut unexpectedly on the scene of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Werewolf by Night’s Ted is a monster that we could likely see return in later MCU installments. Indeed, hopes for more Werewolf by Night content seem to run high amongst other actors who appeared in the special. No matter the uncertainty of Werewolf by Night’s future, one thing is for sure: the Man-Thing Marvel Legends figure will be available for pre-order on June 13.

