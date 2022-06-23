The king of slapstick is back with a buzzing new show and we are so excited about it. Rowan Atkinson's hilarious antics portraying Mr. Bean in the show Mr. Bean (1990 - 1995) and the movies Bean (1997) and Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) have gained him worldwide recognition. After that, Atkinson has also stepped into the action genre as Johnny English in Johnny English (2003), Johnny English Reborn (2011), and Johnny English Strikes Again (2018). So, when we heard Atkinson was coming back with the series Man Vs Bee, we had to find out everything there was to know about the upcoming comedy show.

Man vs Bee pretty much says it all in its title. The plot follows a bumbling dad named Trevor who is a housesitter. He gets a job house-sitting a posh mansion. Seems like it should be an easy enough job, right? But Trevor finds a bee in the house and ends up in a war against this one bee. The chaos between Trevor and the bee is so much that Trevor ends up in court charged with 14 counts, which include dangerous driving, arson, destruction of priceless artwork, and much more, all because of one bee. How things escalated between one man and one bee is something that can only be answered by watching the show.

Excited to see Atkinson’s new comedy series? From the release date to the streaming details, here’s everything we know so far about Man vs Bee.

When Is Man Vs Bee Releasing?

Man vs Bee will be released on Friday, June 24, 2022, on Netflix. If you don’t have Netflix, you can sign up for any of their three plans. The Basic plan at $9.99, the Standard plan at $15.99, and the Premium plan at $19.99.

How Many Episodes Does Man Vs Bee Have?

Man Vs Bee will have ten episodes. All the episodes are going to be released on the same day, as is the general practice with Netflix shows.

Watch the Official Trailer for Man Vs Bee

Netflix released the official trailer for Man vs Bee on May 26, 2022. The trailer begins with Trevor in court, standing before a judge while his charges are read to him. While his charges are read to him, we see that he is guilty of all of them, from dangerous driving to arson. What could cause this man to carry out all these acts? Trevor explains that it all began with a bee...

What Is Man Vs Bee About?

The official synopsis for Man vs Bee as it reads on Netflix says:

“Bumbling dad Trevor tries to get the best of a cunning bee while house-sitting a posh mansion — but only unleashes more chaos in this comedy series.”

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Man Vs Bee?

Man vs Bee was created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies. The show has been directed by David Kerr and executive produced by Davies, Atkinson, and Chris Clark. Man vs Bee stars Atkinson, Tom Basden, Claudie Blakley, Jing Lusi, Julian Rhind-Tutt, India Fowler, and Greg McHugh.

Atkinson plays the lead character, Trevor, and is best known for his use of physical comedy in his Mr. Bean persona. But, before Mr. Bean, Atkinson was known for his time on the BBC sketch comedy show called Not the Nine O'Clock News, which ran from 1979 to 1982. The show was a satirical program and Atkinson starred alongside Pamela Stephenson, Mel Smith, and Griff Rhys Jones. Atkinson also gained prominence for starring in the historical comedy series Blackadder, which ran for four seasons from 1983 to 1989. He also went on to appear in movies such as the 1993 James Bond film Never Say Never Again, Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), and he even voiced red-billed hornbill Zazu in The Lion King (1994). Atkinson has also been recognized for his work in theatre and he received an Olivier Award for his 1981 West End theatre performance in Rowan Atkinson in Revue. But, his most prominent roles are as Bean in the Mr. Bean films and Johnny English in the Johnny English series and you can expect some of that facial acting and physical humor from his previous roles in Man Vs Bee.

You might recognize Jing Lusi, who also stars in the series, from her portrayal of Tara Lo in the BAFTA award-winning medical drama series, Holby City where she appeared for a season. She has also starred in other TV shows such as the crime drama series Stan Lee's Lucky Man (2016 - 2018), where she portrayed Lily-Anne Lau, and in the BAFTA-nominated series Gangs of London, where she portrayed Vicky Chung. Lusi has also been in some movies such as the hit 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, where she portrayed Amanda "Mandy" Ling, and the 2015 spy thriller Survivor, where she portrayed Joyce Su. In Man Vs Bee, Lusi plays Nina, the owner of the mansion where Trevor goes to war.

Apart from Atkinson and Lusi, Man vs Bee also features Claudie Blakley as Trevor's ex-wife, Tom Basden as a police officer, Julian Rhind-Tutt as Nina's husband Christian, India Fowler as Maddy, and Greg McHugh as the gardener.

Now stepping behind the camera, William Davies once again teams up with Rowan Atkinson for Man Vs Bee. Before this, Davies co-wrote the spy comedy film Johnny English with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. He also created the story for the film’s 2011 sequel, Johnny English Reborn, and wrote the screenplay for the third entry in the franchise, Johnny English Strikes Again (2018). Davies has also written and co-written many films including The Real McCoy (1993), Alien Autopsy (2006), and animated features such as Flushed Away (2006), How to Train Your Dragon (2010), and Puss in Boots (2011).

David Kerr is also returning to work with Rowan Atkinson and William Davies. Kerr made his feature directorial debut with the 2018 comedy film Johnny English Strikes Again. Kerr has also worked as the pilot/lead director of many TV shows such as No Offence (2015 - 2018), Inside No.9 (2014 - present), and Beautiful People (2008 - 2009).