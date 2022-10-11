Showtime has declined to renew The Man Who Fell to Earth for a second season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The news comes after showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet originally conceived the drama as a limited series but changed course halfway through making the first season. Per the report, studio executives were pleased by the creative decisions and felt that the season came to a natural end. It further notes that the decision predates the recent executive change at Showtime’s parent company Paramount, in which oversight of the network changed hands from David Nevins to ex-Viacom executive Chris McCarthy.

The series was originally ordered at CBS All Access (now Paramount+) in 2019 and moved to Showtime in March 2021, as the drama was seen better suited for the network’s roster of Premium programming. The limited series is based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel by the same name, which sees an alien arriving on Earth with a mission to find a woman who can help save his species. However, things take a turn when they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save Earth. The novel was first adapted as a 1976 movie starring music legend David Bowie and Candy Clark. Speaking of the project, a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement, “Our thanks to the extraordinary Kurtzman, Lumet, John Hlavin, and Sarah Timberman who did a great job of turning the David Bowie film into such a resonant tale for our times.”

The series featured Chiwetel Ejiofor as the alien/Faraday, Naomie Harris as Justin, Annelle Olaleye as Molly, Clarke Peters as Josiah Falls, Bill Nighy as Thomas Jerome Newton, Jimmi Simpson as Spencer Clay, and Kate Mulgrew as Drew Finch, among others. Commending the talented team behind and in front of the camera, the official statement confirmed, “Alex and Jenny originally intended The Man Who Fell To Earth to be a close-ended story. While we flirted with the idea of expanding it into a second season, we all ultimately decided to embrace it as a one season story well told.”

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Playing Who in the Showtime Series

Kurtzman and Lumet served as co-showrunners along with Hlavin. The duo also executive produced with Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, and Rola Bauer alongside Françoise Guyonnet of Studiocanal. Meanwhile, Kurtzman and Lumet, continue to have overall deals with CBS Studios and have several shows in the works including the Star Trek franchise.

You can check out the trailer for the limited series below: