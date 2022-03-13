After the world premiere of The Man Who Fell to Earth today at SXSW, Showtime decided to give a little treat to sci-fi fans who are anticipating the series' debut in late April. Based on the best-selling novel by author Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie, the story follows an alien who comes to Earth during a critical point in human evolution, and must learn how to deal with Earth inhabitants in order to save his own dying planet.

Custom posters were distributed across the festival, and each contained a QR code that linked to a five-minute clip that provides a first look into the style and tone of the upcoming series. The clip reveals a philosophical approach to the story with a voice-over narration from the title character (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the alien that had to quickly adapt to the human environment and culture in order to be noticed, to the point of getting to present an Apple-like panel in which he is set to make a world-changing revelation to viewers.

The clip also showcases The Man Who Fell to Earth’s production values, with the alien’s arrival to Earth playing out like in Superman stories and ambitious visual effects that range from people changing their skin to galaxies unfolding right before our eyes. By Ejiofor’s speech, it’s safe to say The Man Who Fell to Earth also won’t shy away from the big questions in humanity, and how we relate to other beings out in the universe.

The series is adapted for television by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, both of whom have had their share of philosophical sci-fi series. The duo worked together in Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Kurtzman also created and wrote for other high-profile sci-fi shows such as Fringe and Alias.

The original The Man Who Fell to Earth had a troubled release since its surreal imagery didn’t please studio heads. After being released for home video, however, the sci-fi flick ended up earning a cult following and retains a loyal fanbase.

The Man Who Fell to Earth also stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy.

Showtime premieres The Man Who Fell to Earth on April 24.

You can watch the five-minute sneak peek below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

