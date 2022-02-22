Showtime has released a new trailer for their new series adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth, while also revealing that the series will premiere in April. Inspired by the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the series also incorporates elements of the novel's 1976 film adaptation starring the late music legend David Bowie.

The trailer introduces us to Justin Falls (Naomie Harris), a former scientist and single mother who’s always working to take care of her infant child. Even though she puts all her energy into giving her child a good life, Justin is on the verge of losing her home, as she’s unable to keep up with her mortgage. To make her life even more complicated, Justin witnesses a man falling from the skies: an alien called Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who came to Earth supposedly to find her. Unfortunately, the alien’s planet is dying, and Justin's research is the last hope for his species' survival. Also, it’s not just the mysterious man’s planet that is at stake, as Earth seems to be doomed to the same terrible fate.

The trailer shows that Justin and the alien will need to join forces to make the people of Earth listen to the former scientist, hopefully in time to avoid a catastrophe. At the same time, the duo will have to hide the alien’s true origin and evade government agencies that are hunting down the visitor who came from the stars.

The Man Who Fell to Earth's cast also includes Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, and Clarke Peters. BAFTA Award-winner Bill Nighy will take Bowie’s place as Thomas Jerome Newton, the first alien who came to Earth in the original novel and the film adaptation. In the new series, Thomas summons Faraday to help him finish his mission when the first alien feels that his mind has started to slip away after years on Earth.

The Man Who Fell To Earth is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, and Ejiofor alongside STUDIOCANAL’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

The first two episodes of The Man Who Fell to Earth will premiere Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m. on Showtime. After that, new episodes will be released weekly every Sunday. Check out the new trailer below:

