John Ford’s classic western, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, will be available on 4K Ultra HD starting on May 17. This marks the first time the film has ever been released in higher-quality format with HDR. Paramount Presents introduces the film to its classic lineup just in time for the western’s 60th anniversary.

Adapted from a short story written by Dorothy M. Johnson, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a 1962 American film featuring Hollywood legends John Wayne and James Stewart. The plot follows Rance Stoddard, a Senator, as he recalls the story of how he and an old friend took down a gang of outlaws headed by a man named Liberty Valance. The movie received both financial and critical success and was the highest-grossing film of that year. It received a nomination for an Academy Award for "Best Costume Design," making it one of very few western films to achieve such notable attention.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance became part of the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2007, as it is recognized for its cultural and cinematic significance as well as its historical exploration and aesthetic presentation.

The upcoming 4K Ultra HD with HDR edition will have collectible packaging and contain a foldout image of the movie’s classic theatrical poster along with interior case design depicting various key movie moments. Other parts of the collection include the option to access a digital version of the film and a Blu-ray Disc. Both versions contain the bonus feature titled “Filmmaker Focus,” which features popular film historian Leonard Maltin as he discusses Ford’s works, the movie, and the legacy it left behind.

The Blu-ray version will include extra bonus content such as:

A feature commentary provided by filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich and archival recordings with Ford and Stewart.

and archival recordings with Ford and Stewart. Selected scene commentary - this bonus feature, too, will have archival recordings of Ford, Stewart, and Lee Marvin , as well as an introduction by Dan Ford .

, as well as an introduction by . “The Size of Legends, The Soul of Myth” - contains a series of chapters discussing aspects related to the film: Chapter 1: Changing of The Guard Chapter 2: The Irascible Poet Chapter 3: The Hero Doesn't Win, The Winner Isn't Heroic Chapter 4: Most Things Happen By Accident Chapter 5: The Great Protector Chapter 6: Spotlight - Lee Marvin Chapter 7: Print The Legend

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance original trailer will also be included in the bonus features.

This classic western film gave us the popular quote “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Now, thanks to Paramount Presents, lifelong fans of the movie can watch this legendary film in better quality with the upcoming release in 4k Ultra HD on May 17.

