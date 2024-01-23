The Big Picture Kino Lorber is releasing a 4K UHD & Blu-ray set of Jonathan Demme's 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate, featuring special features and a Dolby Vision master.

The film stars Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep in a chilling political thriller about a conspiracy involving brainwashing and corporate power in politics.

While the film was critically acclaimed, it was not a financial success, but Streep's performance received praise and nominations for awards. The restored version will be released on March 19.

Jonathan Demme's 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate is headed to 4K UHD & Blu-ray. Kino Lorber has announced their new two-disc set of the film, which will be presented in 4K for the first time. The set will feature an all-new Dolby Vision master of the film, which was shot from a 4K scan of the original camera negative. The set will also include a number of special features, including an archival audio commentary from late director Demme and co-screenwriter Daniel Pyne (Fracture, Any Given Sunday), footage of Liev Schreiber's screen test, a number of featurettes, deleted scenes, outtakes, and the film's original trailer. The Manchurian Candidate set will retail for $39.95 USD, and is available to preorder now on KinoLorber.com. It will be released on March 19, 2024.

Starring Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep, the chilling political thriller is a remake of a 1964 John Frankenheimer film that starred Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, and Angela Lansbury. The Manchurian Candidate centers around Gulf War veteran Bennett Marco (Washington), who starts to uncover a conspiracy surrounding one of his former squadmates, Raymond Shaw (Schreiber), who is now a candidate for Vice President of the United States. It turns out Shaw is a brainwashed puppet of the sinister Manchurian Corporation – and Shaw's domineering mother, Eleanor (Streep) may be behind it all. Marco has to race to stop the Shaws, but soon finds he may play a major role in the conspiracy, himself.

The 2004 film updates the original film's tale of Korean War veterans and Chinese Communist brainwashers to reflect the modern War on Terror and the rise of corporate power in politics. In addition to the three leads, the film's supporting cast is jam-packed with star power, and features Jon Voight, Kimberly Elise, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Bruno Ganz, Ann Dowd, Ted Levine, Dean Stockwell, Miguel Ferrer, Željko Ivanek, and Anthony Mackie.

Close

The Manchurian Candidate was not a great financial success, making $96 million USD on an $80 million budget, but it was well-received by critics, earning an 80% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Streep's performance was singled out for praise; she was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award. Last year, Collider's Jeffrey Speicher spotlighted her uncharacteristically villainous performance, noting that it stands out in her filmography. Kino Lorber's 4K restoration of The Manchurian Candidate is available for pre-order now, and will be released on March 19. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for The Manchurian Candidate below.

The Manchurian Candidate In the midst of the Gulf War, soldiers are kidnapped and brainwashed for sinister purposes. Release Date July 30, 2004 Director Jonathan Demme Cast Denzel Washington , Liev Schreiber , Anthony Mackie Meryl Streep , Kimberly Elise , Jeffrey Wright Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Richard Condon , George Axelrod , Daniel Pyne , Dean Georgaris Tagline This summer everything is under control.

Watch on Paramount+