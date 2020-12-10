Big things are happening in the Lucasfilm corner of the Disney family. During the Disney Investor Call 2020, Star Wars head Kathleen Kennedy announced one of two spinoff series from The Mandalorian: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka. News of these two Mandalorian spinoffs comes shortly after Disney exec Kareem Daniel announced 10 new Star Wars series would be coming to Disney+ in the future.

The character of Ahsoka Tano was introduced in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka then became a fixture in both the Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Ahsoka is the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker but fortunately did not go the way of her mentor. Instead, she has become a powerful Jedi and one of the few remaining by the time we meet up with her again in The Mandalorian.

Per Kennedy, one of the two new spinoff series from The Mandalorian will be Ahsoka. As the title indicates, the series will focus on Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni. Filoni will also serve as an executive producer on Ahsoka alongside Jon Favreau. After playing the Jedi on The Mandalorian Season 2 episode "The Jedi," Rosario Dawson will return to the role for the new spinoff series. Kennedy also confirmed Ahsoka will also take place within the timeline of The Mandalorian. No further casting, plot, or production details were shared by Kennedy during the Star Wars presentation. However, it is quite possible Ahsoka could deal with the Jedi's hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn — a plot point touched on in "The Jedi."

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream alongside all the Star Wars movies and TV you love. Check out the official Ahsoka logo below. Get even more Disney+ updates here.

