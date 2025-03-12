Giancarlo Esposito has played a number of cold and visceral villains in recent memory. His run started with playing Gus in Breaking Bad, then playing Stan Edgar, top boss of Vought International in The Boys, also tormenting Captain America (Anthony Mackie) in Brave New World as Sidewinder. But perhaps his turn as Moff Gideon, a powerful and ruthless Imperial leader in The Mandalorian has been on fans’ minds the most. So while there’s a movie on the charts for Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, will Moff Gideon return? Esposito recently revealed to Empire Magazine that his return is possible, but not where we expect.

“There is a big movie coming out that’s focusing on Mando and The Child. I can’t say it’ll be that,” Esposito said, clearing the air around director Jon Favreau’s upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu. For the course of three seasons, Mando and Grogu have been on a run to keep the latter away from Gideon’s reach as he intends to use the Child’s Force abilities to enhance an army of clones he had created.

However, Gideon met his fate at the end of Season 3, caught in an explosion when Mandalorian Axe Woves crashed a cruiser into his base. So, while it won’t be wise or easy to undo that and bring him back for the upcoming movie, Star Wars is a big universe and the stories are told in non-linear fashion, there can be other places where Gideon can return. As Esposito teased,

“But I hope to be able to join that franchise again, because I think there’s more road for Moff Gideon.”

What Do We Know About ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Movie?