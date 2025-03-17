The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has addressed her role as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The first Star Wars film since 2019 is due in theaters on May 22, 2026, but details about the film are being kept under wraps. While Pedro Pascal is expected to return as Din Djarin, other members of the cast include Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne. Bo-Katan Kryze didn’t make her debut in The Mandalorian until the second season in 2020, but she has since been a staple, even taking control of the Darksaber from Din Djarin in Season 3. During a recent panel at Indiana Comic Con attended by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Sackhoff was asked if she had put on the armor recently to suit up for The Mandalorian & Grogu, and she responded with a sly answer:

"I have not been in the armor in 2025."

Sackhoff also gave a big grin when providing this answer to the audience, but there’s one major hole in her story: The Mandalorian & Grogu wrapped filming last year, in 2024. This doesn’t confirm her role in the film, but it would have been just as easy for her to provide a more detailed answer about how she isn’t involved instead of a slick one-liner before moving on to the next question. Bo-Katan has been almost as much of a main character as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian in Seasons 2 and 3, and after taking her place as the new leader of Mandalore, it would be strange for her not to have at least a small role in the film. Sackhoff also voiced the character in The Clone Wars and Rebels before playing her in live-action.

What Other ‘Star Wars’ Movies Are in the Works?