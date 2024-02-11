The Big Picture The upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu is eyeing a June 2024 start date for production.

It's unknown if Pedro Pascal will appear on-screen in the film, in addition to voicing Din Djarin.

Dave Filoni will direct his own Star Wars film, weaving together narratives from the franchise's various television series.

The Mandalorian & Grogu, the surprise Star Wars film that was recently announced, will begin shooting sooner than some may have anticipated. Rather than rolling on Season 4 of the series, a source close to production confirmed to Collider that the film is eyeing a June start date. Reportedly, pre-production has been gearing up over the past few months in anticipation of the summer kick-off, though as with any production, this is subject to change. The upcoming movie — which will be written and directed by Jon Favreau, the original series' co-creator — will feature Pedro Pascal returning as the voice of Din Djarin, the main character of The Mandalorian, along with Grogu, his adopted "foundling" whom he encountered in the show's first episode.

It's currently unknown whether Pascal will appear on-screen too, something he hasn't done since the Season 2 finale. Additionally, a fourth season of the series is still planned, though following production delays, Disney has not yet set a date for when we can expect new episodes. There has been no confirmation regarding which members of The Mandalorian will return, including the likes of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow's Armorer, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves and Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, the main antagonist of the series so far. However, we can likely assume that Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, the men under the Mandalorian helmet, will be back on set.

At Star Wars Celebration in April 2023, it was announced that Dave Filoni, recently named Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, would be directing his own film too. This film is expected to weave together narratives from the current interconnected series universe, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew, thereby unifying their storylines in a dramatic and, hopefully, immensely satisfying conclusion.

What 'Star Wars' Projects Are Coming?

Just a few days ago, Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders during an earnings call that a new slate of Star Wars films would be coming and that The Mandalorian & Grogu would be at the head of the pack, with a 2026 release date. An early production start gives the movie a headstart in meeting that release date. The other films currently announced by Disney are set in both the distant past and the near future — James Mangold's movie focused on the dawn of the Jedi, and the Daisy Ridley-led Rey movie from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Collider also broke the news recently that the highly anticipated Jedi series, Star Wars: The Acolyte is coming to Disney+ this Summer.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for further Star Wars updates.

