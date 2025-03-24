Not much is known about Pedro Pascal’s upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu. The movie was announced over a year ago and with a few casting announcements here and there, nothing substantial about the movie has been revealed to fans. Director Jon Favreau the architect of the universe on Disney+ is helming the film, which has now unveiled a new shiny logo.

The new logo showcases the movie’s title against a golden background with the silhouette of Din Djarin (Pascal) and our favorite Baby Yoda aka Grogu. The logo is slickly designed, encapsulating different elements of the Star Wars universe, and will certainly adorn the marketing material such as the popcorn bucket.

What Do We Know About ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’?

The movie will follow the return of the titular bounty hunter portrayed by Pascal alongside his adorable sidekick Grogu. While the plot of the movie is completely under wraps at the moment, an educated guess will be that it’ll pick up after the events of Season 3 of the Disney+ series. We can expect to see the return of fan-favorite characters like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and more, while The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Avatar franchise mainstay, Sigourney Weaver has also joined the cast.

While fans were also anticipating the return of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideo, the actor recently quashed all hopes revealing that he isn’t in the movie. Further, White has been cast as Jabba the Hutt’s son but Weaver’s character is being kept under wraps. But she recently revealed some details, "I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority. And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens." She further divulged about the shooting experience,

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie. And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. All three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. You can check out the new logo above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

