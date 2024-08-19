The Big Picture Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison confirms absence in 2026 Star Wars film during Fan Expo Chicago panel.

Morrison waiting for a phone call from Lucasfilm about potential future roles in Star Wars projects.

Poor reception of "The Book of Boba Fett" may impact Morrison's future as Boba Fett, despite his strong performance.

One of the original Star Wars characters and a major player in Dave Filoni's Disney+ universe just confirmed their absence in an upcoming Star Wars film. While speaking during a panel at Fan Expo Chicago and later reported by Screen Rant, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison confirmed his character will not appear in the 2026 film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. Boba Fett has been an integral figure in the Filoni-verse thus far, playing a significant role in The Mandalorian Season 2 and even receiving his own show, The Book of Boba Fett. When asked if he had heard from Lucasfilm or anyone under the Star Wars umbrella about playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu, Morrison had this to say:

"I'm still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest. I think we're just put on a shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later."

During the same panel, Morrison also confirmed that he has not heard any news about a potential second season of The Book of Boba Fett. It's impossible to rule out that the poor reception of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 is to blame for his absence in the upcoming film and the lack of a follow-up season. The series currently sits at a 66% score from critics and a 49% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and is largely regarded as the biggest misstep in what has been a mostly successful endeavor for Star Wars television. It's unknown at this time if we'll see Morrison suit up as the green-armored bounty hunter again in Star Wars, but as of now, the future for Boba Fett looks undeniably grim.

’The Book of Boba Fett’s Failure Isn’t Tem Morrison’s Fault

While there are several parties at fault for The Book of Boba Fett's poor reception, Temuera Morrison isn't among a single one of them. His performance as Boba Fett has been one of the bright spots in the franchise for years, bringing the character to life in live-action, animation, film, and television for years. The Book of Boba Fett was poorly received, largely due to it feeling more like a connecting series for The Mandalorian instead of a project dedicated solely to Boba Fett. The character is entirely absent from two episodes in a six-episode series. Star Wars and Lucasfilm would be remiss to not bring Boba back in some capacity, as his character was never what the fanbase had an issue with.

It is unknown at this time if Temuera Morrison will return to Star Wars and reprise his role as Boba Fett. Stay tuned to Collider for all your Star Wars needs and watch the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

