In celebration of the success of the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, Disney+ has announced that the series will make its broadcast television debut, introducing a special linear airing for the first episode of the series. The TV broadcast debut comes ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated third season.

As fans of The Mandalorian prepare to return to Mandalore in season three, debuting on March 1, Disney+ has prepared a nostalgic trip to the moment viewers were introduced to the adventures of lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin, with the episode that started it all. The special linear airing of the first episode of season one will be made available for viewers through simulcast across ABC, Freeform and FX on Friday, February 24, at 8 p.m. EST.

The episode that hooked fans across the globe follows an armored bounty hunter in the lawless aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire as he takes on a well-paying job that lead to a series of unexpected events. The special TV broadcast will set anticipation in motion for the third season coming in March, which will pick up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, in which Din and Grogu were reunited after the youngling was taken by Luke Skywalker to train as a Jedi at the end of the second season.

Image via Lucasfilm

Season three will follow the bounty hunter and his companion as they adventure across the galaxy, crossing paths with old friends while making new enemies. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode season include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau serves as showrunner, head writer and executive producer. Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also serve executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serves as co-executive producers.

The first episode of The Mandalorian’s first season will air across ABC, Freeform and FX on Friday, February 24. Season three debuts exclusively on Disney+ on March 1. Check out the season three trailer below: