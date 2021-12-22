The Mandalorian on Disney+ has proven to be an applauded extension to the Star Wars universe. With a third season of The Mandalorian being talked about, fans are excited to see what will become of their favorite characters.

The Mandalorian and Squid Game are two very contrasting shows. One deals with ideas of wealth distribution and class differences, while the other is about rising above your position in life for the greater good. With some of the strongest Star Wars characters appearing in The Mandalorian, fans thought it would be interesting to see what Mandalorian character would come out on top of Squid Game.

Grogu

Image via Disney+/Lucasfilm

Small, squishy Grogu would not make it past the first round of Squid Game. While Baby Yoda does possess Jedi powers, he has no control over them. His little legs cannot carry him very far, making it almost impossible for him to make it across the Red Light, Green Light course in time.

While his tiny hands are probably perfect for Sugar Honeycombs, he would not be interested in playing Squid Game at all given the fact that he is a toddler. His attention span does not persist longer than a few minutes.

Kuiil

Kuiil is another character that may not have what it takes to make it through to the end of the game. He is an Ugnaught which is what gives him his short stature. He does have a decent knowledge of spaceships and engineering, but his old age would ultimately hinder him.

Kuiil may not be interested in the prize money at the end of the game. He may be interested in the strange symbols and masks from Squid Game, as he is a collector of rare things. However, after servitude to the Galactic Empire, he seems to want to live in peace and solitude on Arvala-7.

Peli Motto

While she is a talented mechanic, Peli would most likely not make it through the dangers of Squid Game. She is not a character prone to violence. She chooses to protect Grogu from the Galactic Empire by hiding. She passes on information rather than fight wars.

While they are only children’s games, the fact that Squid Game involves death, Peli Motto probably would not enter. She has no debts and no real desire for money.

Greef Karga

His position as the leader of the Bounty Hunter’s Guild gives Greef a bit of an upper hand. He would fare well in games like Tug of War and the final game, but he may not make it that far. At the time of The Mandalorian, he is older and no longer a bounty hunter himself.

He would definitely be driven by money, however. He is the leader of an illegal bounty hunter syndicate; he lives for quick cash.

Boba Fett

Image via Disney

Boba Fett was thought to have been dead many times throughout Star Wars history. His ability to rise again may help him get far in Squid Game. His downfall would ultimately be his inability to choose sides. As an outcast, he would not be able to find a team to support him.

He is driven by money, which is why he would enter the games. He is also a formidable warrior, which could take him far, but because he has failed so many times before, his future does not look promising as part of Squid Game.

Cara Dune

A highly-trained warrior, Cara Dune would be a real contender for the top spot in Squid Game. She has an unwillingness to give up, even in the toughest spots.

However, she is hot-headed and brash, which as we’ve seen with Jang Deok-su does not end well for people with these traits. She would probably only be interested in winning Squid Game to be seen as a champion.

Moff Gideon

Not much is known about Moff Gideon, although he is an extremely cunning strategist. When we are introduced to him in the first season of The Mandalorian, he has the protagonist cornered in a cantina. They barely escape, proving that Moff will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

This is a quality that could take him far in Squid Game. But ultimately, Squid Game is a game of lessons, and Moff Gideon’s lesson would best be learned if he did not make it to the end of the deadly games.

Fennec Shand

A skilled assassin and known among the worst criminal organizations in the Galaxy, Fennec Shand would be a tough contender in Squid Game. After she was thought to be killed by the new leader of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild she is patched up with cybernetics. This might give her an advantage in making it further than most.

As an assassin, she would make it through the games that require the most focus with ease. However, given her disposition to death, she would probably not fare well in the deadliest of games.

The Mandalorian

Din Djarin seems to have what it takes to overcome any obstacle. Throughout his perilous journey to get Grogu in the hands of the Jedi, he outwits every enemy and seems to survive any dangerous encounter he has.

With his lifelong skills as a bounty hunter, The Mandalorian would make it to the end of Squid Game and possibly even win it all. His motivation might be monetary, however, along the way, he would inadvertently uncover the dark underbelly of Squid Game.

IG-11

The fact that he is an android gives him a sure win in Squid Game. He has every gadget, weapon, and program available to propel him to victory. He would dominate every game and feel unemotional while he moves through the ranks.

It’s unclear what his motivation for joining would be. Most likely he would be reprogrammed to win the games as some sinister plot from the Imperial remnant. Whatever the case is, he would be the toughest opponent in the games.

