The Mandalorian was the first live-action Star Wars show when it hit Disney Plus in 2019, and it's gone on to become one of the most popular titles in the franchise. It follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a Mandalorian bounty hunter who takes care of a young Force-sensitive child called Grogu.

With twenty-four episodes across the three seasons, there's plenty of excellent content available, with the show giving us moments such as the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano and the return of Luke Skywalker in the season two finale, and starting 'The Mandoverse' alongside shows like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett.

10 Chapter 11: The Heiress (S.2 Ep.3)

IMDb Rating 8.7/10

Transporting a passenger to the watery planet of Trask, Din Djarin's ship is damaged, and he's forced to wait around for repairs to be completed. Hearing that there are Mandalorians on the planet, he goes searching for them aboard a Quarren fishing boat, but the crew attack him, hoping to kill him and steal his expensive beskar armor. He's saved by a group of Mandalorians, led by Bo-Katan, who convinces him to join in her mission to hijack an Imperial freighter.

This episode introduced Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) into live-action. Originally a character from The Clone Wars, she was a member of Death Watch and had helped the Republic depose Maul as leader of Mandalore. Her importance would increase throughout the show, becoming a leading character by the third season as she tries to rebuild her homeworld and unite the remaining Mandalorians.

9 Chapter 23: The Spies (S.3 Ep.7)

IMDb Rating 8.8/10

After uniting her followers and the members of The Tribe after she claimed the Darksaber, Bo-Katan leads a mission to Mandalore to find the Great Forge. On the surface of the planet, they find a group of Mandalorians who've survived the Empire's attack. Venturing below the surface they're ambushed by stormtroopers wearing beskar armor and discover that Moff Gideon has created a Dark Trooper suit for himself made from beskar.

The third season of The Mandalorian came in for some criticism, with many fans considering it inferior to its predecessors. This included issues with its consistency and the lack of focus on the main character of Din Djarin, while several episodes did little to advance the overall arc of the season. This was one of the best received, as it provided a strong set-up for the final episode, with the emotional sacrifice of Paz Vizsla and Din's capture by Moff Gideon.

8 Chapter 9: The Marshal (S.2 Ep.1)

IMDb Rating 8.8/10

Arriving on Tatooine looking for fellow Mandalorians, Din finds himself in the small town of Mos Pelgo, where a figure in beskar armor known as The Marshal protects the town. When Din discovers that the man isn't a Mandalorian, he demands the armor back and the two reach an agreement: if Din Djarin helps him defeat a Krayt Dragon that's terrorizing the area, he'll hand over the beskar in payment.

This is the first time we see "The Marshal" Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who'd go on to have a part in The Book of Boba Fett, becoming a fan favorite. It also shows the Krayt Dragon, a creature that has been referenced in Star Wars since episode four when Ben Kenobi imitates its cry to frighten away the Tuskens. It's a much more terrifying creature than it sounds, as it's large enough to swallow whole banthas, and is almost indestructible.

7 Chapter 15: The Believer (S.2 Ep.7)

IMDb Rating 8.9/10

Trying to track down the kidnapped Grogu, Din takes on the help of Miggs Mayfeld (Bill Burr), a New Republic criminal and bounty hunter who tried to kill him in the past. The pair infiltrate an Imperial rhydonium refinery to obtain the coordinates of Moff Gideon's cruiser. They manage to walk in disguised as Imperial troopers, but Mayfeld spots his former commander and kills him in reprisal for his part in Operation Cinder, sparking a firefight.

Penultimate episodes have a reputation for being good in The Mandalorian, and this is no exception, helping to set up one of the best season finales in Star Wars. It gives us a sense of how Din is changing as a character now that he has Grogu to care for, as he willingly removes his helmet in a crowded room. The scenes with Mayfield are equally important, showing the effect the Empire had years after its demise, with the memory of its terrible acts haunting victims and veterans alike.

6 Chapter 3: The Sin (S1. Ep.3)

IMDb Rating 8.9/10

Din delivers Grogu to the Client and collects his payment, but immediately begins to feel guilty for leaving the youngling with him. When he discovers that the child is so important, the Client hires the entire Bounty Hunters Guild to track him down. Din breaks into the Imperial agent's headquarters and rescues Grogu, leading to him being attacked by the other members of the Guild for breaking their code and having to flee from Nevarro.

In many ways, this was the episode that set the stage for what would happen throughout The Mandalorian, as Din realizes his attachment to Grogu and risks his life to save him. He's forced to leave both the Bounty Hunters Guild and the Mandalorian clan on Navarro, making his way across the galaxy to try and find out more about where Grogu came from.

5 Chapter 7: The Reckoning (S.1 Ep.7)

IMDb Rating 9.0/10

Din returns to Nevarro at Greef Karga's request, as the planet is now under Imperial control and he wants his help. In return for ridding the place of Imperial forces, he will let them live in peace on the planet. Karga had planned to betray Mando but has a change of heart after Grogu Force-heals a wound inflicted by a flying reptile, and shoots the bounty hunters who try to kill him, deciding to go with his original request for help driving out the Imperials.

This is the debut of one of the best villains in Star Wars, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). He's ruthless, dedicated, and deadly, being willing to do anything to win. The character becomes the central villain of the series, returning for seasons two and three, and each time presenting a genuine threat to the protagonists.

4 Chapter 14: The Tragedy (S.2 Ep.6)

IMDb Rating 9.1/10

Traveling to an ancient Jedi temple on Tython, Din leaves Grogu there, so he can reach and through the Force, hoping he'll find other Jedi who can help him. Meanwhile, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) arrives with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) looking for the armor Din took from Cobb Vanth, which is rightfully his. While they're discussing it, Moff Gideon's troops arrive, resulting in a fierce battle as the three of them fight the Imperials. Gideon sends his Dark Troopers to collect Grogu, successfully bringing him to the cruiser and destroying the Razor Crest from orbit.

A legend returned to the Star Wars galaxy in this episode, with Boba Fett making an appearance. This was the first time we were shown his new character which was expanded on in The Book of Boba Fett. He's lost some of his cold, ruthless nature after his experience being accepted by the tribe of Tuskens. There's also a showcase of just how good the story was in this season, as the events of this episode directly impact the finale after Luke Skywalker feels Grogu reaching out through the Force and comes to save him.

3 Chapter 8: Redemption (S.1 Ep.8)

IMDb Rating 9.2/10

Trying to liberate Nevarro, Din, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and IG-11 are trapped in the cantina by Gideon's forces. Din is badly wounded in an explosion and stays behind with IG-11 to form a rearguard, so the others can escape with Grogu. Despite the Mandalorian code, IG-11 removes his helmet to treat him, reasoning that he's not a "living thing", so technically the code hasn't been broken.

This is a full episode that brings to a close the first live-action Star Wars series, but it gives the sense of things only just beginning as Moff Gideon climbs from his wrecked TIE fighter with the Darksaber ignited, setting the stage for Bo-Katan and her desire to reclaim the ancient symbol of Mandalorian power. It's also the first time we see Din Djarin's face after his helmet is removed, a rare occurrence, having only happened three times in the series.

2 Chapter 13: The Jedi (S.2 Ep.5)

IMDb Rating 9.3/10

Searching for any surviving Jedi who can help with Grogu's growing powers, Din travels to Corvus, a desolate planet under the control of a former Imperial known as "The Magistrate". She reveals that there is a Jedi on the planet and hires Mando to find and kill her. He agrees to find her, but instead asks her for help with Grogu in return for helping her defeat The Magistrate's troops.

This is one of the most popular episodes in the show as it brought Ahsoka Tano into live-action. She was a hugely popular character created for The Clone Wars and her appearance helped bridge the gap between animation and live-action. So many things in this episode would influence future Star Wars series, including Ahsoka getting her own show, the search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, and The Magistrate actually being the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth.

1 Chapter 16: The Rescue (S.2 Ep.8)

IMDb Rating 9.8/10

Having located Moff Gideon's light cruiser, Din leads a team comprised of Bo-Katan, Cara Dune, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, to rescue Grogu and defeat the Imperial warlord. They have some success until Gideon activates his lethal Dark Troopers, which threaten to annihilate the rescue team, but a stranger with impressive combat skills shows up and dispatches the troopers with his lightsaber.

Season two is often regarded as The Mandalorian's best season, and this is a powerful way to end it. There's so much that's excellent about this episode, not least the action, which culminates in the appearance of Luke Skywalker who destroys the Dark Troopers in a classic rampage through hallways. Then there's Din removing his helmet to say goodbye to Grogu, which gives an emotional strength to the story that balances out the action and excitement, resulting in a finale that's near perfect in every way.

