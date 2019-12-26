When Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Finale Be Released?
The end of The Mandalorian Season 1 is near. To put it mildly, it’s been an interesting journey with first season of the new Disney+ original series which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian bounty hunter who never removes his helmet and is now the adoptive father to the highly sought-after being known as “The Child” (out here in our neck of the galaxy, we call it Baby Yoda). The series has, for the most part, been a series of different adventures with no major story arc other than the fact this mysterious Child in Mando’s care is of serious importance to the now-defunct Empire/nascent First Order. Will the Season 1 finale answer any of the questions we’ve had brewing over the past seven episodes? Or will it leave us with even more loose ends which will need to be tied up in Season 2?
The Mandalorian Season 1 finale — a.k.a. Episode 8 — will be available to watch on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. This release window is the same as the release window for Netflix shows so if you’re used to waking up early to mainline your favorites from the latter, you’ll be prepped and ready to go for the former. We should expect the season finale episode to have a similar runtime to the other episodes in the season. Those episodes have ranged from 30 to 50 minutes but they’ve typically run on the shorter side of that range.
We also have a synopsis for the Season 1 finale. As is the case with many of the previous episode synopses, this one for the finale episode is very mysterious:
“The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.”
The still untitled Season 1 finale is directed by Taika Waititi. In addition to Pascal, the Season 1 finale cast includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. The Mandalorian has already been renewed for Season 2 so, no matter what happens in the finale, hopefully you’ll be comforted to know this story is nowhere near done.
The Mandalorian Season 1 wraps on Friday, December 27. For more on what’s happening in the world of Star Wars, make sure you read Collider’s own Matt Goldberg on the future of Star Wars.
