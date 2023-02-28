Season 3 of The Mandalorian is finally upon us, bringing a lot more Mandalorians than ever before seen in Star Wars. They one of the most emblematic and central peoples of this entire universe, with their own arcs in the animated series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. With each of these situated in a different era of the saga's chronology, now Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are starting to bring the whole Mandalorian saga to a close as their series goes further in the years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi.

Nowadays, it's impossible to escape the Mandalorians' appeal. Either from The Mandalorian or from the Skywalker Saga, even people who are not Star Wars fans at least know what they look like having seen either Jango and Boba Fett (both played by Temuera Morrison), or Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). They are one of the franchise's most iconic people, and it's no exaggeration to say they are one of the most popular factions, formidable rivals to the Jedi, a problem for the Republic and later for the Empire. Just seeing a Mandalorian is as amazing as it's dangerous. There are many reasons that justify their popularity, so let's see what really makes them special. This is the way.

The Rise of Mandalorian Culture

The Mandalorians' first mention in the current Star Wars canon was in The Clone Wars, but their history goes way back. 10,000 years back, in fact, and it's bloody and multifaceted. They hail originally from the planet Mandalore, where they started as tribes and rode the famed Mythosaurs, whose skull is one of their symbols. These tribes eventually grew into family clans and adopted a feudal structure, with lords and vassals. Despite Mandalore being a big enough system to accommodate everyone, these clans continued at odds with each other, and, due to this perpetual conflict, they developed incredible combat skills, to the point where even the most common Mandalorians tended to have great skills with blasters and other forms of combat.

With space travel already largely available by then, some of them even ventured outside the home system, often following the path of bounty hunters or mercenaries to put their abilities to good use. They also expanded to a few nearby planets at first, like Krownest and Concord Dawn, and kept their feudal and warring ways even further away from Mandalore. They went even further into space afterward but were always a very closed-off society. They kept their customs - and their conflicts - mostly to themselves, but that was bound to change soon enough, as those often led to the conquest of planets that were already home to other people and species.

The Jedi-Mandalorian War

Inevitable as it was, eventually the Mandalorian expansion brought them into contact with the Old Republic, more specifically with the Jedi Order, since those were the protectors of the Republic. Tensions were high from the start and eventually culminated in a series of armed conflicts, creatively known as the Jedi-Mandalorian Wars. And, even though they were highly skilled warriors, it took some time until the Mandalorians were able to level the battleground, as the Jedi Force-wielding capabilities and lightsaber prowess gave them the upper hand.

The Mandos had to level up, and they did: that's when the first beskar armors came to be, using ore from the mines in Mandalore and its moon, Concordia. They are extremely light and can take a direct lightsaber blow with almost no damage, and last more than several lifetimes. Star Wars Rebels' Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) explains it in simple terms: "The armor I wear is five hundred years old. I reforged it to my liking, but the battles, the history, and the blood all lives within it. And the same goes for every Mandalorian." A Mandalorian beskar armor can also hide many weapons and gimmicks, from ropes to even missiles.

Another important Mandalorian weapon allegedly came into existence around this time, the legendary Darksaber. It was forged by the very first Mandalorian to be inducted to the Jedi Order, Tarre Vizsla. To honor his heritage, he built a lightsaber that truly set him apart from all the other Knights and Masters in the Order, its hilt was made of high-quality beskar. He eventually left the Order and went back to Mandalore to lead his people as Mand'alor, and formed House Vizsla. It's important to remember that Mandalorian Houses often comprise minor Clans, too. Sabine Wren, for example, is a member of Clan Wren, which, in turn, is part of House Vizsla. So having the right last name also makes a lot of difference. We've already met a Vizsla before, heavy-infantry Mandalorian Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau), who fought Din Djarin over the Darksaber in The Book of Boba Fett episode "Return of the Mandalorian".

Tarre Vizsla's story is now the stuff of legend and told to Mandalorian foundlings as heroic tales. What is factually known is that, after his death, the Darksaber was stored in the Jedi Temple in Coruscant as a Jedi relic. Around the time of the Fall of the Old Republic, though, a group of Mandalorians infiltrated the Temple and reclaimed it. The weapon became associated with leadership and brought to anyone who wielded it the status of Mand'alor, the leader of the Mandalorian people. It was not supposed to be passed on but claimed in combat by killing or disarming the Mandalorian who wields it.

The end of the Jedi-Mandalorian Wars was fought in Mandalore. The ensuing battle was enormous and resulted in a cataclysm that left the planet a barren wasteland. So the Jedi ultimately won the conflict and rendered their opponents' planet uninhabitable, which goes against most of their principles. The infighting among the Mandalorians also played a big part in the near destruction of their home, but it doesn't compare to the effects of the war. To continue surviving in Mandalore, people now had to create domed superstructures that could sustain huge life support systems, the most famous one being the capital, Sundari. A great feat of engineering, to be sure, but one that could have been avoided.

The New Mandalorians

After the defeat in the Jedi-Mandalorian Wars, Mandalorian Clans kept fighting against each other, to the point in which no one really knew anymore why they were actually fighting. The Darksaber was also lost, and gradually even forgotten, becoming a legend itself. For over a thousand years, morale was low among Mandalorians, but they kept bickering with one another still.

A few years before the Invasion of Naboo, as seen in The Phantom Menace, a new government rose in Mandalore: the New Mandalorians. Those were a democratic group who came to power and tried to take their world and people towards a more peaceful era, having concluded that war and conflict took too great a toll on Mandalore. It was difficult to consolidate power, and what ensued was the Mandalorian Civil War, fought between them and insurgent Clans who resisted their policies. During that time, Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) were dispatched to Mandalore to protect Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves), the young leader of the New Mandalorians. Kenobi and Kryze even had a brief relationship, that would set many events in the future of the planet.

The New Mandalorians won the Civil War, and the insurgent Clans were banished to the moon of Concordia. One of those Clans was the rebellious Death Watch, led by Pre Vizsla (Favreau) with support from Satine's own sister, young Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). They were in favor of reinstating the old Mandalorian way of war and strength and did many terrorist acts to spread their ideas. They would only have a shot at achieving power some years later when the Clone Wars reached Mandalore.

Maul's Return and Another Fall of Mandalore

Compared to other Mandalorians, Duchess Satine was certainly an outlier: she was educated in the main centers of the galaxy, was trained in diplomacy, and was the owner of a moderate thought. Her bad luck, however, was having ascended to power shortly before the start of the Clone Wars – which started due to the involvement of a Mandalorian, bounty hunter Jango Fett. Even so, her negotiation skills were enough to Mandalore neutrality in the conflict, despite maintaining friendships with Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. For a brief period, Mandalore flourished and grew in peace.

What forced Mandalore to take sides in the Clone Wars was the Death Watch. The Separatists began funding this radical group's terrorist acts and providing military support. The Death Watch also had the right last names backing them, with a Vizsla as their leader and a Kryze as his lieutenant. Not only that but, somehow, Pre Vizsla managed to recover the long-lost Darksaber, further strengthening his claim to the position of Mand'alor.

The Death Watch had a simple plan: they already had the support of Prime Minister Almec (Julian Holloway) - the New Mandalorian political regime was something like a parliamentary duchy -, and would now try to remove the Duchess and restore the old tribal and martial customs. During this period, too, the Death Watch held missions to liberate planet against Separatist rule, in an attempt to recruit and coopt new members to their ranks. One of those would eventually rescue a young boy named Din Djarin, who had just lost his parents in a fight with Separatist droids.

Far from Mandalore, in a darker corner of the galaxy, a familiar figure re-emerged. Maul (Sam Witwer) was back after being rescued by the Nightsisters of his homeworld of Dathomir and sought revenge against two people: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), who disowned him as an apprentice even after his return. The conflict on Mandalore was, then, the perfect opportunity to act against both with just one blow. Now himself a leader of a crime syndicate called Shadow Collective along with his brother Savage Opress (Clancy Brown), the former Sith Lord made allies with the Death Watch and sparked the beginning of a new armed conflict in Mandalore.

The results were the deaths of Satine, Opress, and thousands of Mandalorian civilians. The Shadow Collective rose to power in Mandalore, and Maul was now Mand'alor after having killed Pre Vizsla. The peaceful and diplomatic ways of the New Mandalorians were now past. Once neutral, the system had now become one of the main battlegrounds of the Clone Wars, locked in a power struggle with too many players.

Bo-Katan refused to serve Maul and, touched by the death of her sister, formed her own band of Mandalorian warriors, the Nite Owls, who aimed to rehabilitate Mandalorian society without losing sight of their proud ancient ways. She also swore that no outsider would ever rule Mandalore, but now there are thousands of foundlings born outside Mandalore and even of alien species who are swearing to the Mandalorian Creed, so eventually her position on that must have been reevaluated.

The seventh season of animated series The Clone Wars showed us that even the Fall of Mandalore was a ploy orchestrated by Darth Sidious to separate Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) from his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Now an outcast, Ahsoka joined Bo-Katan's group of freedom fighters and negotiated the support of the Galactic Republic in a last attempt of reclaiming Mandalore. She confronted and defeated Maul during the Siege of Mandalore, and the Nite Owls defeated the Shadow Collective. But, as all of that was taking place, so were the events of Revenge of the Sith. The Republic gave way to the Galactic Empire, Sidious was now Emperor and claimed Skywalker as his new apprentice, Darth Vader. The Jedi were exterminated, and Maul fled as the clones who once fought beside Ahsoka now tried to kill her. She managed to escape with her friend, clone Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), but all was lost, and Mandalore was now part of the Empire.

Mandalore Under Imperial Rule

With the rise of the Galactic Empire and all its military might, a fragmented society like the Mandalorians could not resist when faced with occupation. Having done his homework and learned from the Siege of Mandalore at the end of the Clone Wars, now Emperor Palpatine selected some of the key local Clans to form part of the New Order's own navy and army. Gar Saxon (Ray Stevenson), who fought in the Siege of Mandalore as part of Maul's Shadow Collective, was named Viceroy of Mandalore, bearing Imperial authority on the planet. Also, several warriors were trained to build a Mandalorian special division of Super Commandos. The Empire still managed to maintain control of the planets Concord Dawn, with support from the militia of the guerrilla Fenn Rau (Kevin McKidd), and Krownest, with support from the Wren Clan.

That doesn't mean the Mandalorians were happy with Imperial rule. This temporary peace was violently enforced, and most Mandalorians harbored ill feelings towards the Empire, despite not saying it. There were even those who proposed to join the Rebel Alliance. At the time, still a small movement that tried to ally several rebel cells, the Rebellion's proposal was simple: to unite under a single flag all those who opposed Imperial tyranny. Naturally, the Mandalorians were resistant to the idea, but the presence of Sabine Wren among the leaders of the movement managed to convince some of them, mainly the Wren Clan. This, along with the support from Fenn Rau (who came to defect and join the rebels) and Bo-Katan Kryze, and the fact that Sabine was the new Darksaber wielder, managed to unite part of the people in a local movement against the Empire - especially after she defeated Gar Saxon in a duel. All these events are part of the Mandalorian arc in Star Wars Rebels.

But Sabine never wished to be Mand'alor. Once Imperial rule on Mandalore was broken, she handed the legendary weapon to Bo-Katan, who took it willingly. It seemed they now had a new leader, but as The Armorer (Emily Swallow) reminds us in "Return of the Mandalorian", the Darksaber must be won by Creed in battle, and Bo-Katan did not win it in battle. The consequences of that were prophesied, as The Armorer once again recalls:

"It is said one warrior will defeat 20, and the multitudes will fall before it. If, however, it is not won in combat and falls into the hands of the undeserving, it will be a curse unto the nation. Mandalore will be laid to waste, and its people scattered to the four winds."

And it happened as such. Years after Mandalore was freed, the Empire came back, and in far greater numbers. Led by the ruthless Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), they easily overpowered Bo-Katan's illegitimate rule and bombed the whole planet during The Night of a Thousand Tears. Even the domed cities were bombed, forcing what's called the Mandalorian Diaspora. Not only did they lose their home, but also most of their people were decimated (again), and their ways were formally outlawed. To survive, they hid in small coverts, like the one led by The Armorer on the volcanic planet Nevarro. Some turned to bounty hunting, while others opted to lie low. But it was clear that Mandalorian culture and Creed was now at risk of extinction, so they needed to reinvent themselves.

Mandalorians After the Fall of the Empire

Back in the Clone Wars, the Death Watch had a pivotal role in perpetuating Mandalorian Creed in the future, they just didn't realize at the time. The group suffered a schism, as part of them, led by Gar Saxon, accepted Maul as Mand'alor for having the Darksaber and join the Shadow Collective, while another, led by Bo-Katan, vowed never to accept an outsider as their leader, forming the Nite Owls. Still, years after the Second Fall of Mandalore, the Watch's customs were still being practiced. The Armorer's covert on Nevarro was an example of what became known as Children of the Watch, since they still led

Years before, Mandalorians were mostly those who were born on a Mandalorian planet, to a Mandalorian family, but the Watch had already begun their practice of adopting and raising outsiders into the Creed, calling these young Mandalorians "foundlings". After narrowly escaping a genocide, Mandalorians were still at risk of disappearing, so foundlings, even those of alien species, were now the future of Mandalore.

In the year 9 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin, seen in A New Hope), Din Djarin was a Mandalorian in The Armorer's covert on Nevarro. He was not born a Mandalorian, he had not proven himself in battle yet, but he had also never removed his helmet, so, as far as Creed goes, he was a Child of the Watch - and a Mandalorian. His is the tale we follow in The Mandalorian, as he wanders the galaxy working as a bounty hunter with his own foundling, Force-sensitive, and Jedi-trained child Grogu. His journey makes him cross paths with many important figures in galactic and Mandalorian history, like Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, Moff Gideon, and even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself. And now he owns the Darksaber after defeating Gideon in battle to rescue Grogu, so, for once, now he's the one with the target on his back.

What To Expect of The Mandalorian Season 3

Djarin's latest appearance was in "Return of the Mandalorian", and we see him train in the ways of the Darksaber and reveal that he broke Mandalorian Creed by removing his helmet in front of other beings. Now an apostate, he can only attain redemption in the Living Waters beneath the mines of Mandalore, likely where beskar was first discovered.

Now, another battle for control of Mandalore is close, as Mandalorians everywhere are surely starting to hear that the hero who defeated Moff Gideon in combat and now wields the Darksaber is headed to Mandalore... And is also an apostate. For Din Djarin, things may be as simple as just seeking redemption, but they are definitely not as straightforward for people like Bo-Katan, who still has eyes for the Darksaber and seeks to bring rule of Mandalore back to House Kryze. Paz Vizsla and the Children of the Watch will also be seeking to fight Din once again, and maybe have another member of House Vizsla as Mand'alor once again. And, of course, Moff Gideon is bound to return for one more fight against his Mandalorian enemies.

As The Armorer tells: "The songs of eons past foretold of the Mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore. Sadly, it only exists in legends." There still may be some living in the mines beneath Mandalore. And who knows? Maybe we'll get to see our hero Din Djarin ride one very soon...