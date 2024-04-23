The Big Picture Ming-Na Wen saw through clever misdirection on The Mandalorian set, guessing Luke Skywalker's surprise appearance before the big reveal.

Katee Sackhoff was initially fooled by playful deception during filming, only realizing the truth later on.

Both actresses shared their experiences of the epic scene in a fun-filled chat, highlighting the secrecy and surprises of working in the Star Wars universe.

When The Mandalorian unveiled one of the most jaw-dropping moments in recent Star Wars history with Luke Skywalker's grand entrance, the behind-the-scenes story was just as dramatic, featuring a playful deception and two very different reactions from stars Ming-Na Wen and Katee Sackhoff. During the filming of the epic Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, the cast was shrouded in secrecy to keep the surprise intact for fans. However, while some were kept in the dark, others guessed the truth right from the start, despite the best efforts of the show's creators, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Wen and Sackhoff recently shared their experiences of this momentous scene during a fun-filled chat on Sackhoff's podcast, The Sackhoff Show.

Sackhoff, who plays the formidable Bo-Katan Kryze, recounted her confusion during the shoot. "This scene with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), we were both there, who were you told that it was?" she asked Wen. To which Wen confidently replied, "Oh I knew it was Luke. How could you not? The glove, the lightsaber, the R2-D2 they painted like frickin' green. I just turned to Jon and Dave like 'Are you kidding me? This is Plo Koon?'"

Sackhoff was initially thrown off by the pair's playful misdirection. "You didn't believe that? I believed them!" she exclaimed, still somewhat incredulous at her own gullibility. Meanwhile, Wen, portraying the sharpshooter Fennec Shand, was quick to see through the facade. "Oh no, not for a second. I'm like, come on, are you kidding me? It's R2-D2. They're like 'No, it's not', I'm like 'Yes, it is', they're like no, stop it."

Ming-Na Wen’s Jedi Intuition

Despite the attempts to throw her off, Wen knew something was up. "It was painted green and red!" she noted, recounting how the unmistakable hints left her certain about Luke's arrival, even when the truth wasn't being made clear to her. "They wouldn't tell me, but I knew. That's why I was freaking out."

The true reveal came when the episode aired. Sackhoff, who had been convinced it was another Jedi under the cloak, was taken aback. "I didn't know until I saw it. I immediately got angry and texted Filoni saying I can't believe you lied to me, and he asked if I was enjoying watching it and said 'you're welcome'."

The Mandalorian, including that incredible episode, is available to watch now on Disney+. Check out the clip of Wen and Sackhoff chatting above.

