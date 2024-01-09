The Big Picture The Mandalorian worked best on the small screen because it told standalone Star Wars adventure stories that were accessible to new viewers.

Bringing The Mandalorian to the big screen could sacrifice its self-contained aspects and dilute its appeal.

The expansion of the "Mando-Verse" has made the franchise too convoluted, potentially alienating casual fans if a film is made.

When The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in 2019, it felt like the breath of fresh air that the Star Wars franchise needed. While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had only isolated the franchise further through its emphasis on nostalgia for previous installments, The Mandalorian told an exciting adventure story that was perfectly suited to introduce new fans to the franchise. Unfortunately, the show began to develop similar issues through its forced connections to the larger Star Wars saga, making it largely incomprehensible for those who hadn’t kept up to date with the animated shows. Although the show’s popularity may have generated Lucasfilm the goodwill that it had lost, the decision to bring The Mandalorian to the big screen could sacrifice the self-contained aspects that made the series such a standout in the first place.

‘The Mandalorian’ Works Best on the Small Screen

Although the Star Wars saga drew inspiration from many sources, much of the galaxy far, far away was directly inspired by classic film serials like Flash Gordon. Flash Gordon and the science fiction shows of its era told standalone adventure stories that didn’t necessitate knowledge of the larger universe; The Mandalorain succeeded for the same reason. While the Star Wars cinematic installments needed to bridge a larger mythology in order to tell a comprehensive hero’s journey story, The Mandalorian succeeded because it told small-scale adventures that explored different aspects of the universe. The lack of serialization was one of the show’s advantages; while there were nods to the saga’s history that satisfied hardcore fans, The Mandalorian also served as a perfect gateway for first-time Star Wars viewers.

Reframing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu as the leads of a feature film runs counterintuitive to the merits of The Mandalorian’s format. Many of the best Mandalorian episodes work because of their separation from the core saga; Din’s encounter with Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in Season 2’s “The Gunslinger” or his battle with Goriad Shard in Season 3’s “The Pirate” work because the stories only necessitate a few major sequences. Simplicity proved to be The Mandalorian’s virtue, as it allowed the series to tell stories that didn’t necessarily have significant consequences for the larger events of the galaxy far, far away. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian will likely escalate its stakes for a big-screen adventure in order to signify that its story is distinct from the series.

Trying to “go bigger” with the series is a mistake, as The Mandalorian is at its least effective when it attempts to connect to the larger franchise. The Mandalorian’s third season suffered from the Marvel issue of teasing out future installments instead of highlighting the merits of the story at hand; so much time was focused on establishing Bo-Katan Kryze’s (Katee Sackhoff) ascension within the Mandalorian leadership that the relationship between Din and Grogu felt secondary. While any feature film based on The Mandalorian would have to wrap up these storylines in order to feel conclusive, wading through this dense mythology doesn’t sound like an exciting way for the Star Wars saga to make its big screen return.

Star Wars Needs To Move Past the Skywalker Saga

A recurring issue within modern Star Wars projects is the continued callbacks to the events of the previous films. While references to the Skywalker family tree may provide short-term feelings of nostalgia, the Star Wars universe has begun to feel smaller due to the lack of stakes. Darth Vader’s appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi lacked any real impact, and Hayden Christensen’s appearance on Ahsoka simply served to distract from the show’s inconclusive nature. While at first, The Mandalorian was able to buck this tradition by focusing on the history of the Mandalorian culture, the series has become intertwined with the Skywalker story ever since the appearance of Luke Skywalker at the end of the second season. Even if Mark Hamill has indicated he’s done with the franchise, The Mandalorian still has strong connections to the events of Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett.

Given the importance of the New Republic and Jedi Order within Grogu’s current trajectory, making a Mandalorian story isolated from the events of the other shows would prove difficult. The end of The Mandalorian’s third season indicated that Din and Grogu were working with the New Republic, signifying that characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) or Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) could appear in the future. Given that Ahsoka concluded with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), it would seem impossible for The Mandalorian to steer clear of this major shakeup within the universe. This saddles a Mandalorian movie with additional responsibilities to “wrap up” ongoing events, even if it doesn't make for a dramatically satisfying film.

The "Mando-Verse" Has Become Too Convoluted

While the Disney+ Star Wars shows succeeded where The Rise of Skwyalker failed, the larger “Mando-Verse” has become too convoluted for its own good. The Mandalorian is no longer the story of just Din and Grogu, as the fate of the Darksaber’s ownership, the trajectory of the New Republic’s cloning procedures, and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) Shadow Council now carry equal importance. This puts The Mandalorian film in a precarious position; while it requires a conclusion to these ongoing plotlines to satisfy fans’ long-term investment, the film may find it challenging to reach an audience beyond hardcore fans.

While streaming has hurt the future of the galaxy far, far away, many of the best recent Star Wars stories have taken place outside of The Mandalorian universe. The animated spinoff series The Bad Batch was able to tell a character-focused story within the Imperial era, and Andor proved that Star Wars stories could be politically relevant. There is significant anticipation for Lesley Headland’s upcoming spinoff The Acolyte, which will finally bring The High Republic era of Star Wars’ extended universe into live-action. While a fourth season of The Mandalorian could correct some of the issues that have emerged, the next cinematic Star Wars film should craft a new path forward for the franchise.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.

