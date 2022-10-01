The Razor Crest may have been destroyed on the last season of The Mandalorian, but fans will soon be able to rebuild it in Lego form. A new set depicting the bounty hunter's original ship will soon be available from the Danish construction toy company.

The new set can be seen on Lego.com. Retailing for $599.99 US, the expansive set has 6,186 pieces; when complete, it measures over 9 inches high, 28 inches long, and 19.5 inches wide. It has a number of features, including removable engines and cockpit, a cargo compartment, a weapons locker, a carbon-freezing chamber, and a detachable escape pod. The set will also include minifigures of the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin; his youthful, adorable, and highly-merchandisable ward, Grogu; the Mythrol, the fish-like alien played by Horatio Sanz; and Kuiil, the diminutive Ugnaught rancher voiced by Nick Nolte. The set also features a Blurrg, one of the alien beasts of burden Kuiil raises. The set is part of Lego's Ultimate Collector's Series, a series of sets that are larger, more complex, and more expensive than typical sets; they are typically aimed at adult Lego collectors.

The Mandalorian is Disney's first live-action Star Wars TV show. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular armored bounty hunter, it depicts his journey through the galaxy as he collects bounties, explores his Mandalorian heritage, and protects the Force-sensitive toddler Grogu from evil. It has already spawned one spinoff, in the form of The Book of Boba Fett, and a second, Ahsoka, will debut next year. Its third season will premiere in February of 2023.

The Razor Crest was Djarin's primary mode of transport on the show, ferrying him from bounty to bounty; it underwent much abuse over the course of the show's two seasons, including being scavenged by Jawas, suffering an infestation of space spiders, and plunging into an alien sea before finally being blown to pieces by the forces of Djarin's foe Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The Mandalorian has since replaced it with a smaller ship, a customized version of one of the Naboo starfighters from The Phantom Menace. Despite its destruction, the Razor Crest remains popular. The Lego set isn't even the first premium collectible to be based on the Mandalorian ship; two years ago, toy maker Hasbro successfully crowdfunded a Razor Crest scaled for their 3.75-inch Star Wars action figures, which retailed for $349.99.

The Lego Razor Crest will be available for purchase on October 7. Check out the upcoming premium set below: