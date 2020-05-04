A New ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Director Is Revealed: ‘Ant-Man’s Peyton Reed

To celebrate his May the Fourth, director Peyton Reed of Ant-Man fame tweeted out a pic that certainly makes it seem like he’s directing at least one episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian, Disney+’s hit Star Wars show.

Reed, having posted a set photo of his director’s chair with Pedro Pascal‘s Mando mask, will be joining a season one list of directors that includes luminaries like Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and fellow MCU alum Taika Waititi. I found Reed’s work on Ant-Man and the Wasp to be one of the fleetest, funnest, and even most emotionally effective self-contained flicks in the MCU (especially considering it came out after the juggernaut that was Avengers: Infinity War). Not only that, but Reed has proven himself quite the visual stylist on the eternally underrated Down with Love. I look forward to him adding his style and focus on emotional commitment to the already enjoyable world of The Mandalorian.

What else do we know about season 2? We know that genre heavy-hitters like Michael Biehn and Rosario Dawson are joining the cast, we know that season 2 has wrapped principal photography, and we know that Disney+ loves the show so much they’ve already greenlit season 3. So here’s my next question: Is Reed just now posting a set photo from season 2 as part of Disney’s ongoing #MayThe4thBeWithYou? Or is he sneakily admitting he actually directed part of season 3? Or both? Time will tell, and I’ll be excited to watch.

Check out Reed’s pic below. For more on all things Mandalorian, here’s how you can go behind the scenes of the first season.