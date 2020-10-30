Were Those ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Casting Rumors True? An Ongoing Investigation

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1.]

Before the first season of The Mandalorian was unleashed almost a year ago, there wasn’t a lot of speculation about who would be appearing in the new show or what character they would be playing, since creator Jon Favreau and much of the creative team repeatedly stressed how apart from the rest of the Star Wars galaxy the new show was. (All the better to spring a Baby Yoda on you!) When the show became an out-of-the-gate sensation and revealed that it was tied to our preexisting understanding of the franchise, the scrutiny (media and otherwise) increased and we saw a number of supposed casting leaks reported in the months leading up to Season 2’s debut. Of course, even a rumor that turns out to be false has its own nutritional value, and we’re going to keep an eye on all of the casting rumors that were reported, to see which ones were phony and which were dead-on. This is the way.

Actor: Rosario Dawson

Character: Ahsoka Tano

This is undoubtedly the juiciest rumor. Earlier this year it was reported that Rosario Dawson, star of Netflix’s Daredevil and Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, would portray fan favorite Clone Wars character Ashoka Tano in the new season of The Mandalorian. (Ashely Eckstein gave the character her voice on Clone Wars and is more than capable of portraying her on the live-action series, which ruffled some fans’ feathers.) Ahsoka was Anakin’s Padawan during the Clone Wars and a clever and empathetic Jedi in her own right. The casting makes perfect sense and both Dawson and Lucasfilm have remained coy since the news broke without issuing a flat-out denial. It’s also worth noting that in The Rise of Skywalker, Eckstein makes a vocal cameo as the voice of Ashoka during that wonky scene where the old Jedi are speaking to Rey (Daisy Ridley). It’s a very stupid scene in a very stupid movie, but canonically it holds weight – all of the Jedi that speak to Rey are, in fact, dead (Obi-Wan, Yoda, etc.) That means that Ashoka is dead too. Both The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker are set after Return of the Jedi; The Mandalorian immediately following the collapse of the Empire and The Rise of Skywalker a couple of decades later. But Ashoka’s involvement in The Mandalorian raises the question – will we see how she dies during the course of the series? Bleak, for sure, but on par with the series’ gritty, occasionally nihilistic tone.

Confirmed? TBD

Actor: Temuera Morrison

Character: Boba Fett

Another huge rumor emerged when, shortly after the Dawson/Ahsoka story broke, it was reported that Temuera Morrison, who portrayed Boba Fett’s bounty hunter father Jango Fett (whose DNA was used for all of the clones in the Clone Wars) in the abysmal Star Wars prequels, would return to co-star as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2. Yes, Boba Fett was killed on Tattooine in Return of the Jedi. But the character had a long life in what is now being referred to as Star Wars Legends, formerly the Star Wars Extended Universe, and so his death-defying escape from the sandy creature he was knocked into is not unprecedented. Additionally, there’s a moment in The Mandalorian’s first season which suggests that the formerly mysterious character, introduced first in animated form during 1978’s notorious Star Wars Holiday Special and then properly in The Empire Strikes Back, is indeed back. It’s when Fennec (Ming Na-Wen) is left for dead after a job goes wrong; a figure emerges from the shadow, partially obscured. The figure is wearing a cape and Boba Fett’s spurs, which led to an eruption of speculation from all corners of the galaxy. Now, it seems like the character could be making his return to the Star Wars universe in a big way.

Confirmed? Confirmed! In the closing moments of Season 2, Episode 1, right after the aspect ratio goes into super-wide Sergio Leone territory, we see a battle scarred, bald Boba Fett turn away from the Mandalorian and look right into the camera. Boba Fett is indeed alive and, we assume, very pissed.

Actor: Michael Biehn

Character: Unnamed Bounty Hunter

This could be along the lines of one of the smaller roles from Season 1 (think Bill Burr as one of the scumbags on the space station, etc.) but it’s still a big deal if Biehn, known for a trio of unforgettable collaborations with James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens and The Abyss) that made him a genuine sci-fi icon. So reports from this spring that Biehn would be joining the cast was pretty big news indeed. It’s been indicated that this season would follow more of the galaxy’s dangerous criminal underworld, so him being a bounty hunter makes sense (not too many orthopedic surgeons in this universe). As the kids say: huge if true.

Confirmed? TBD

Actor: Katee Sackhoff

Character: Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan Kryze is a character that apparently appeared, in animated form, on both Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. If you are someone like myself who watched both shows but cannot place this character, something tells me you aren’t alone. Apparently, she is a Mandalorian warrior-turned-leader who first appeared in Clone Wars’ fourth season. And why her involvement in the show, reported earlier this spring, could be legit is the character once wielded the darksaber, the negative space-y black-bladed lightsaber that you see Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) swing around in the final moments of The Mandalorian Season 1. (Also keep in mind that Clone Wars/Rebels creator Dave Filoni is one of the chief creative voices of The Mandalorian.) It’s interesting that Katee Sackhoff will be playing the same character she voiced on the animated series, but truth be told she looks almost exactly like the character, so it does make sense.

Confirmed? TBD

Actor: Timothy Olyphant

Character: Cobb Vanth

Initially, there were reports that the Justified actor (who can currently be seen on the latest installation of FX’s Fargo) Timothy Olyphant would be involved in The Mandalorian, but that it was unclear if he was playing a new character or one familiar to fans of the Star Wars universe. A later report confirmed that he would be a preexisting character, with a super cool backstory. Olyphant supposedly plays a character called Cobb Vanth (these names), from a series of novels by Chuck Wendig called Aftermath. (Talk about a deep cut!) Vanth is an ex-slave who becomes a sheriff (not unlike his Justified character) of a dusty outpost on Luke Skywalker’s home world of Tattooine called Freetown. Now, what makes the character Olyphant is supposedly playing even more interesting is that he wears Boba Fett’s armor, fished out of the Sarlacc pit by the Jawas (who then sell it to Cobb). So we could have Boba Fett (in new armor presumably) and Cobb Vanth (in Boba Fett’s old armor) on the same season of The Mandalorian. Wonder how that’ll go down.

Confirmed? Confirmed! The dusty backwater town is not called Freetown but Cobb Vanth is there, he’s the sheriff, and he’s wearing Boba Fett’s armor (that he did indeed purchase off of some Jawas). The armor becomes the driving narrative engine of season 2, episode 1, as the Mandalorian enters into a deal with Cobb – he’ll help Cobb kill a deadly beast and in exchange, Cobb will give up the armor. And it all worked out, except that Boba Fett himself noticed the transaction and seemed none-too-pleased. (See above.) We doubt this will be the last we see of Boba Fett this season.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this article with more casting rumors as The Mandalorian Season 2 progresses. For a full rundown of all the characters in the Disney+ series, click here.