New ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 Poster Promotes Baby Yoda to Galaxy’s Cutest Copilot

With all of the excitement over spooky season, it’s easy to forget that before Halloween we’re going to have a brand-new episode of The Mandalorian (!!!) The October 30 premiere of the show will be the first new episode we’ve had since December 27, 2019. That’s a long time without babysitter robots, taciturn antiheroes and whatever Werner Herzog was up to. But, to make sure we remember that amongst the witches, ghouls, and goblins, will be a warrior bound to a unbreakable code of honor, Disney+ has released a brand new poster for The Mandalorian and it totally kicks ass.

The poster, which you can see below, features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) on one of those super cool, very Star Wars-y speeder bikes that we saw last season and have seen in things ranging from Return of the Jedi to that in-between-movies Nintendo 64 videogame Shadows of the Empire. But the best part of the poster, by a galactic mile, is that Baby Yoda has his own little sidecar! How cute is that? Can you feel your heart swelling? The new season starts streaming on October 30, with episodes this season directed by Peyton Reed, Carl Weathers and Robert Rodriguez (amongst others). Cannot wait.