Robert Rodriguez Confirmed as Director on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Disney’s celebration of all things Star Wars got kicked off yesterday with May the 4th, ie Star Wars Day. That auspicious beginning featured the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the premiere of the behind-the-scenes docu-series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and an announcement of the first new director to come aboard Season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian itself. That’s right, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will join the crew for Season 2, but before today’s “Revenge of the Fifth” took over the Star Wars celebration, another director joined the mix.

Robert Rodriguez himself will oversee the continuing adventures of the title character and The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. No particulars or details have been revealed for either Reed or Rodriguez’s episodes, but the announcement alone will serve for now. The filmmaker behind such titles as El Mariachi, Spy Kids, Sin City, and Alita: Battle Angel brings a ton of experience, a variety of genres and tones, and a wealth of cinematic knowledge to the live-action series. We can’t wait to see more!

Catching you up to speed on the show, we know that Michael Biehn and Rosario Dawson are set to join the cast for Season 2, which has wrapped principal photography, and is presumed to arrive this fall on Disney+. Beyond that, the streaming network has already greenlit Season 3, so expect more space-based shenanigans to come in the near future.

Check out how Rodriguez revealed the news on Twitter: