‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Jedi, X-Wings, and So Much Baby Yoda

By now you’ve surely seen the new trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. If not, be sure to head over to this link and remedy that because we’ll be getting semi-spoilery with our trailer breakdown from here on it. Sames goes for those of you who haven’t watched Season 1 of The Baby Yoda Chronicles yet.

In Season 1 of The Mandalorian, the first-ever Star Wars live-action TV series that made its debut on the flagship streaming service last fall, the title character ends up discovering that his bounty is none other than a member of Yoda’s alien species. When just about every nefarious ne’er-do-well comes out of the woodwork to lay hands on The Child, The Mandalorian does everything he can to protect this strange and powerful (and endlessly marketable) creature instead, occasionally with the help of allies.

Season 1 ended with The Mandalorian and The Child teaming up to go on an adventure and find Baby Yoda’s kin, a quest that will answer questions from Star Wars lore that fans have long sought. Maybe. That’s the tease anyway. And it’s the main thrust of the Season 2 trailer and, likely, Season 2 itself. Let’s break it all down:

The trailer opens with The Mandalorian’s ship — The Razor Crest — a little banged up as it approaches a planet / moon. It’s not long before we hear narration from the Armorer who’s advising The Mandalorian. Last we saw of The Armorer, she was defending her underground blacksmith’s forge in the Culvert — the Mandalorian stronghold — against Imperial forces. It doesn’t seems like she survived the fight even if some of her fellow Mandalorians did. All of this dialogue is from their previous exchange in Season 1, Episode 8, “Redemption.”

The Armorer tells The Mandalorian that he’ll have to search far and wide in order to return The Child to his people. That’s pretty much the crux of Mando’s journey in Season 2. It’ll take the duo from desert landscapes, to snowy locales, urban environments, and even out to sea.

The Armorer tells The Mandalorian of the long-standing hatred between the people of Mandalore and the “sorcerers” known as the Jedi. And while that conversation was pretty much the only mention of the Jedi in The Mandalorian, we get a tease that perhaps the Jedi have been following The Mandalorian’s trailer all along. Who could this mysterious newcomer be? (Other than, ya know, being Sasha Banks.)

During The Mandalorian and The Child’s adventure, they’ll run into former fighters from the Rebel Alliance who have now formed the New Republic after the fall of the Galactic Empire. It remains to be seen whether these particular X-Wing pilots are allies, adversaries, or something in between, but a brief scene of a possible dogfight between the starfighters and the Razor Crest suggests that the bounty hunter and his partner have become the hunted.

Expect some familiar faces to pop up, like Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), along with plenty of new ones. But like every relationship in The Mandalorian, you never know quite where you stand with people until you figure out which side of their blaster you’re on.

Though we’ve got the requisite contingent of Stormtroopers and Scout Troopers in this trailer, we haven’t seen anything about Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who was presumed to be hunting The Mandalorian and The Child at the tail-end of last season, with the Darksaber in his possession. But there are other more pressing dangers at the moment.

While we don’t know where The Mandalorian and The Child are venturing in the image above or what they’re after, we do know that the Abyssin character named Gore Keresh has likely laid a trap for them. While sitting ringside at a Gamorrean fight (beneath a number of banners which are sure to be Easter eggs), the cyclopean Gore admonishes The Mandalorian for bringing The Child with him to such a place, just before his henchmen aim their blasters at him.

But Baby Yoda knows better than to bet against Mando, even when grossly outnumbered.

With Baby Yoda safely tucked away in his bassinet, Mando breaks out the Whistling Bird, a rare bit of weapons tech crafted by the Armorer out of Beskar steel. One wonders how many uses of the crowd-control missile-launcher The Mandalorian has left… No worries, though; he knows how to handle himself using just about everything else at his disposal. He’ll need it if he hopes to stay alive, keep The Child safe, and deliver Baby Yoda to his people, hopefully safe and sound in Season 2, but that remains to be seen…

Still craving more Mando? Check out the newest photos here as well as the official Season 2 poster.