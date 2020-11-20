One of the cooler aspects of the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian is its music. The score from composer Ludwig Göransson is an interesting blend of classic operatic Star Wars ideas with gritty spaghetti western themes and intense percussion. For those of who who have been tapping your toes while following along with Season 2, Walt Disney Records has released The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 1 (Chapters 9-12) soundtrack album for your digital downloading pleasure.

Göransson won an Emmy earlier this year for his work on the Season 1 episode “Chapter 8: Redemption,” which you may recall as the episode in which Mando (Pedro Pascal) single-handedly takes out a TIE Fighter with his jetpack. The composer did an impressive amount of work for Season 1, releasing a full-length album of compositions for each episode. This season, his score is being split into two albums, with The Mandalorian Season 2, Volume 2 (Chapters 13-16) dropping December 18, the same day as the Season 2 finale. In addition to his Star Wars work, Göransson has earned a number of awards, including an Academy Award for his Black Panther score and two Grammy Awards alongside his frequent collaborator Donald Glover for the 2018 chart-topper “This Is America.” He has also regularly worked with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, scoring Coogler’s breakout Fruitvale Station and Creed as well as the blockbuster MCU film.

Image via Disney+

Obviously, if you’re a fan of The Mandalorian and the interesting world series creator Jon Favreau has managed to create in between the lines of the major Star Wars films, the soundtrack is a must-purchase. I for one will be putting it on immediately, so that I might feel like an intergalactic bounty hunter while I work. Click here to scoop that bad boy into your satchel and stride bodaciously off into the Tatooine dual sunset. And while you're here, check out our handy character guide to help keep track of who's who in The Mandalorian.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jack Dylan Grazer Talks 'We Are Who We Are,' 'Shazam 2,' and Working with Luca Guadagnino The actor also talks a bit about the unexpected success of the first 'Shazam' and explains how he uses music to get into character.