Lucasfilm revealed the release schedule for all the main Star Wars series currently in production, including Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano series, and Rogue One’s prequel series Andor. The release windows for all series were revealed by Vanity Fair.

The next Star Wars show to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen as the Sith Lord Darth Vader. The show will bridge the gap between Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope, showing how Obi-Wan kept young Luke hidden from the Empire. The series’ trailers also highlight how the Empire’s Inquisitors will be a big part of the series, as Obi-Wan needs to outsmart the force-sensitive masters of the Dark Side. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes on May 27, but so far, we didn’t know what would be the next Star Wars series to come to Disney+.

Following Obi-Wan Kenobi, the next series to be released will be Andor. The prequel to Rogue One will follow Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, a Rebel leader that would help steal the Death Star's plans. The series will show how Cassian became involved with the Rebellion and see Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera. Andor comes to Disney+ this summer, and Lucasfilm is confident fans will like the show since there are already plans for a second season.

RELATED:‌ Jon Watts’ Star Wars Series Will Be a “1980s Coming-of-Age Adventure” Set in Space

After Andor presents a new Star Wars story to fans, we’ll see the return of everyone’s favorite Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Season 3 of The Mandalorian is slated for late 2022 or early 2023 and will keep following the adventures of the bounty hunter and his adoptive child, Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. Also slated for 2023 is Ahsoka, which just started filming a couple of weeks ago.

The only main Star Wars series without a clear release window is The Acolyte, which will take us to the High Republic, 100 years before The Phantom Menace. While Lucasfilm confirms the series will premiere after Ahsoka, we don’t know precisely when. However, it’s worth noticing that Lucasfilm is currently casting for The Acolyte, and the studio has also confirmed it plans to have three Star Wars seasons per year. So, it would be safe to assume that The Acolyte might come to Disney+ in late 2023.

The Star Wars universe seems to be undergoing a quick expansion. While there’s no major theatrical release on the horizon for the franchise since Rian Johnson’s promised trilogy has been delayed, Lucasfilm is still juggling a lot of moving parts. Besides all the series with confirmed release windows, there’s still an untitled Star War series being developed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, which is said to take inspiration from 1980s coming-of-age stories. It’s an excellent time to be a Star Wars fan, as Disney doesn’t seem willing to slow down.

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon to Disney+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1354 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe