Carl Weathers has confirmed that he will be directing more episodes of The Mandalorian when the Star Wars series returns for season three. Having directed fan-favorite episode "The Siege" from season two, the actor — who also stars in the series as Greef Karga — confirmed on Twitter that he will return to the director's chair for at least one episode of the new season, citing the Mandalorian's famous motto: "this is the way".

The Mandalorian follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a bounty hunter who receives a contract from Greef Karga that ends in his adoption of the much-beloved Grogu. So, while Karga is only a supporting character on the show, he’s the one responsible for putting the first two seasons of The Mandalorian into motion. It’s Karga’s bounty contract that leads Din to adopt Grogu as his foundling and journey to deliver the child back to the Jedi. And considering how “The Siege” took place on Nevarro, the planet from where Karga controls the Bounty Hunter’s Guild, it wouldn’t be surprising if season three of The Mandalorian takes us back to where Din's journey started. With Weathers' success in handling an entire episode set on the planet, he would be the perfect choice to direct another Nevarro-based episode.

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Disney decided to aggressively expand its Star Wars content across the streaming platform. The first of these new series, The Book of Boba Fett, focused on Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand as they tried to control the criminal underworld on the desert planet Tatooine. Even though the spinoff was focused on Boba Fett’s criminal empire, the show also brought back Din and Grogu, reuniting the duo after they were split apart in The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale.

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi, another limited series set at least partially on Tatooine. Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring Ewan McGregor back as the titular Jedi master, showing what happened between the prequel and the original film trilogy. The show will also feature Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, promising to reunite both characters for the first time in canon since the fateful duel that led Anakin to wear Darth Vader’s armor.

There’s still no release date for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Check out Weathers' tweet below:

