It looks like Doc Brown's DeLorean is taking him a little further out than the 1950s this time. According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, legendary actor Christopher Lloyd is the latest face to join the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Lloyd, perhaps best known for his role as the eccentric Dr. Emmet Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, is set to appear in The Mandalorian, which is currently filming its third season.

As is the norm for Star Wars television series, the exact nature of Lloyd's role has not been revealed. However, according to the report, it looks like the actor will be appearing in a guest role, though the exact number of episodes is unknown. He will not be the first iconic face to join the ranks of notable guests to the series. The first season saw award-winning director Werner Herzog make a two-episode appearance as the ominously-named "Client." Other prominent guest stars have included Matt Lanter, Natalia Tena, Clancy Brown, Paul Sun Hyung Lee, and Amy Sedaris. Though actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen first appeared in a guest star capacity, their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand respectively spun off into The Book of Boba Fett, which aired on Disney+ earlier this year.

The second season of The Mandalorian concluded in December 2020, with the final episode depicting titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) saying goodbye to his adopted son Grogu, who departs with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Max Lloyd Jones) for Jedi training. While many expected to have to wait for the third season to return before getting any kind of resolution to the heartbreaking cliffhanger, surprisingly the Mandalorian reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, with a three-episode arc that saw him replace his disintegrated Razor Crest, leave his Mandalorian covert, and reunite with Grogu once again.

The plot for the third season of The Mandalorian is as mysterious as Lloyd's role, though it is likely that the now-destroyed world of Mandalore will play a large part. The end of the second season saw Din Djarin win the legendary Darksaber — the weapon that earns him the right to lead Mandalore —in combat, and which he fought to keep during his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. With many interested in taking the weapon from him, the fight to maintain it is likely to be one of the season's focal points. It would be interesting to see if Lloyd's character is perhaps a Mandalorian (Man-Delorean?) interested in taking the leadership role for himself.

There is currently no scheduled release date for the third season of The Mandalorian.

