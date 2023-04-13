Even if he was able to hang out with Lizzo and Jack Black for a little while, things won't be getting any easier for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) any time soon, as his greatest enemy, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), has returned to The Mandalorian after a notable absence. To celebrate the comeback of the mighty Star Wars villain, Disney+ has released a brand-new official poster featuring the imposing character, who is determined to do whatever it takes to get a hold of Grogu's DNA. During this week's episode of the platform's flagship show, the tone drastically change, as the season heads to its conclusion next week.

The last time the cruel antagonist was seen in the series about Djarin's journey with Grogu, tensions were running pretty high between the characters, as the ruthless Imperial had kidnaped the protagonist's baby. When hope seemed to be lost for the brave group of heroes aboard the ship, Luke Skywalker appeared to save them, getting rid of the dangerous battle droids with his signature lightsaber. Gideon was subsequently apprehended, and he was never seen arriving to his destination. When the current season of The Mandalorian started last month, the villain was nowhere to be found.

Things rapidly changed this week during "The Spies", as Gideon made his outstanding return to the show set in the galaxy far, far away. He was seen talking to Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) about how the two major Mandalorian groups scattered around space were coming together to take back their home planet, making the antagonist fell extremely displeased. Gideon was also seen having a conversation with a group of Imperial remnants who looked like the grandparents of the First Order that took over the galaxy before the events of the sequel trilogy.

The Third Season Comes to a Close

Next week, audiences will be able to experience the third season finale of The Mandalorian, where Djarin and Gideon are set to face each other one more time. Given the violent ending to this week's episode that saw the team taking a heavy loss, there's no doubt that the warrior played by Pedro Pascal will be more than ready to take on the biggest threat established on the show. Hopefully, Djarin's determination can help Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), the current leader of Mandalore, secure their community's path to restoring their civilization to what it was before being decimated by the Empire.

Before next week's season finale, you can check out the official poster featuring Giancarlo Esposito as the evil Moff Gideon below: