This week's episode of The Mandalorian was filled with plenty of familiar faces, as quite an impressive list of guests stars visited Grogu in the galaxy far, far away. Titled "Guns for Hire", the chapter featured special appearances from Lizzo, Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd. To celebrate these new faces joining the Star Wars franchise, Disney+ has launched brand-new character posters starring the famous new characters. After all, it isn't common to see a famous pop star and relevant actors from two different generations in the same episode of an intergalactic spin-off.

From what she has shared on her social media channels, it is clear that Lizzo had a wonderful time starring in the episode. As the Dutchess, the singer played one of the rulers of Plazir-15, a peaceful planet away from the jurisdiction of the New Republic. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) fly to the planet in search of their former allies. Since the community isn't affiliated with any form of outside government, they have hired the Mnadalorians led by Axe Woves (Simon Kassiandes) as their own personal security team. To bring Mandalore back to its former glory, the main duo must get in contact with Woves immediately.

But before they can continue with the quest of reviving their culture, Djarin and Katan meet the Dutchess and her husband, Captain Bombardier (Jack Black). The happy couple informs them that some of the droids meant to help people around the area have been behaving aggressively lately, causing car accidents and generally scaring the population. The investigation to figure out what's been happening with the robots leads to the head of security in charge of them, played by the legendary Christopher Lloyd. Plazir-15 turned out to be a very interesting corner of the known galaxy.

The Third Season Is About to End

While there has been a recent debate regarding the cultural relevancy of The Mandalorian in recent weeks, the series might be picking up steam as the season finale approaches. The current installment of the show is scheduled to end on April 19, and some explosive battles and plot twists might still take place before then. Who is perhaps the Mandalorian's greatest adversary, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), has been teased for quite a while now, but hasn't made an appearance in recent episodes. With two weeks to go, there's no telling what will happen to Din Djarin and Grogu by the time the season is over.

While you wait for new episodes of The Mandalorian to arrive on Disney+, you can check out the official character posters featuring Lizzo and Jack Black below:

