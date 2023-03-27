Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.Last week's episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, "The Foundling," saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) straighten his bonds with Clan Vizsla, one of Mandalorian culture's most important and powerful families. When young Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel) is kidnaped by a pterodactyl-like creature, Din, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Paz Vizsla (Trait Fletcher) lead a rescue party to save him. In the end, the group defeats the beast and brings the foundling back to their covert. For Paz, this is an enormous relief, as he reveals Ragnar is his son.

We saw Ragnar being inducted into Clan Vizsla in the Season 3 premiere, "The Apostate," but there was no indication of him being Paz's son. Now, this new piece of information helps us make sense of the whole Mandalorian social and power structures. Rescuing Ragnar is important not only for Paz but for all the covert, as his clan is one of the oldest and more traditional in Mandalore, and he is now their heir. Once mighty, the Vizslas ruled over all of Mandalore in the distant past, but, over the centuries, they lost most of their power, but still retain their influence, and are as proud as ever of their heritage. They can be powerful allies for Din Djarin and Grogu, or be their mortal enemies... and we already know that all too well.

Where Does Clan Vizsla’s Power Come From?

The history of Mandalore is a complex and multifaceted one. For thousands of years, they kept their warring ways, their traditions, and their beskar armor and helmets on at all times. They had countless conflicts with the Jedi Order in this distant past, but, eventually, a Mandalorian was inducted into the Order, granting a few years of peace between those two factions constantly at odds with one another.

Tarre Vizsla was the leader — and likely the founder — of Clan Vizsla, and, for a few years, acted as the bridge between the Jedi and the Mandalorians. He was a powerful Force user and achieved the rank of Jedi Knight. In his time in the Order, he swam against the current by keeping attuned to his culture and practicing some of their ways. For example, he built his unique variation of a lightsaber, the Darksaber. Its hilt is made of pure beskar, and it has a pitch-black blade, different from those of regular lightsabers, also having a white edge, its shape resembling a knife.

That didn't last, though. Eventually, Tarre Vizsla left the Jedi Order and went back to Mandalore. Back home, he united the many clans and claimed the title of Mand'alor, the leader of the Mandalorian people. The Darksaber became the symbol of his rule, with later Mand'alors having to win the weapon in combat, so they could lay claim to it and the title - meaning that, as of now, Din Djarin holds both weapon and title. Tarre Vizsla also consolidated House Vizsla's power and created its subclan, Clan Vizsla, to which Paz, Ragnar, and many others belong as direct descendants of the myth himself.

Clan Vizsla in the Clone Wars and the Age of the Empire

Despite its glorious past, Clan Vizsla also fought for the wrong side on more than one occasion, like the Clone Wars. Our first contact with them happened in The Clone Wars animated series when Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) was sent to Mandalore to negotiate with their new democratic government, the New Mandalorians, and their support in the conflict. To understand their conditions, he went to the moon of Concordia, where a terrorist and Mandalorian fundamentalist group known as the Death Watch operated. Their leader wielded the Darksaber and aspired to destroy the New Mandalorians, to rule as the new Mand'alor. His name — you guessed it — was Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau).

During the Clone Wars, Pre Vizsla first gathered the support of the Separatists to fight the New Mandalorians but ended up betrayed by Count Dooku (Corey Burton). Still hellbent on defeating Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves) and her New Mandalorians, he then cut out a deal with former Sith Lord Maul (Sam Witwer), who — you guessed it again — also betrayed him. In a duel, Maul defeated Pre Vizsla, claiming both the Darksaber and the title of Mand'alor, then killed Duchess Satine. That's when the Death Watch split into two groups: one in favor of Maul, led by Gar Saxon (Ray Stevenson) and Rook Kast (Vanessa Marshall), and the Nite Owls, led by Bo-Katan, herself a former Death Watch. After a long civil war, Maul was defeated, but then came the Empire with the end of the Clone Wars.

In the Imperial era, Clan Vizsla wasn't as active as before, but their actions still resonated with the Mandalorians. But House Vizsla was still important. In this period, a Mandalorian warrior joined the Rebel Alliance. Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) is a member of Clan Wren, a subclan of House Vizsla, and orchestrated the end of Imperial rule in Mandalore with the Phoenix Rebel Cell and Bo-Katan's Nite Owls. She came across the Darksaber and, upon defeating Gar Saxon (now an Imperial Governor) in combat, handed the weapon to Bo-Katan. Unfortunately, we know that's not how ownership over the sacred weapon works, and this is one of the reasons Mandalorians believe their home system fell to the Empire once again in the Night of a Thousand Tears, led by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). But Imperial rule didn't last forever, and when they fell, Mandalorians once again found themselves without a leader and a home.

Clan Vizsla After the Fall of the Empire

We only meet a member of Clan Vizsla again in The Mandalorian Season 1. When Din Djarin decides he's not letting the Imperial Remnant experiment on Grogu, a major fight breaks on Nevarro between the Imperials and the members of his Mandalorian covert. Shortly before, though, he had to convince his peers and almost had himself a fight with Paz Vizsla, who taunted him for revealing the location of the covert.

Din and Paz rarely saw eye-to-eye, and have even fought in a duel for ownership over the Darksaber in The Book of Boba Fett. Still, Paz doesn't seem to abide by his ancestor Pre Vizsla's treacherous ways. He is proud of his last name and believes in his right over the Darksaber, but has never considered betraying the Creed or his fellow Mandalorians for his own benefit. Instead, he often puts the needs of his covert and the rules of the Creed ahead of Clan Vizsla's, despite his pride. His aid to Din on Nevarro and now Din's help on "The Apostate" prove that they can act as allies, despite their differences. Hopefully, that's how they remain for the rest of The Mandalorian.

New episodes of The Mandalorian come to Disney+ every Wednesday.

