With The Mandalorian Season 3 soon approaching, Din and Grogu are set for another adventure. The highly anticipated Season 3 will again see the duo traveling across the galaxy, meeting new people, and engaging in some high octane action. With two seasons' worth of mysteries and adventure built up, the upcoming season is expected to pay off some old plotlines as well as shed light on several key questions fans have. To give fans a glimpse of what is coming next, Disney+ released a new teaser for the upcoming season.

The new clip sees Grogu reunited with Mando once again, as we hear him saying, “I am going to Mandalore. You ready for an adventure?” We see a montage of them traveling through the galaxy, dodging some bad guys, engaging in dogfights, and another flashback from the Jedi temple, among other things. The clip makes sure we see Grogu donning the chainmail shirt that Mando gifted to him. It ends with a shot of the duo, bathed in blue light in the Starfighter as Grogu’s eyes widen in wonder, probably looking at Mandalore.

After reuniting with Grogu in Book of Boba Fett, the third season of the hit Disney+ series will see Mando returning to his homeland to atone for removing his helmet in the finale of Season 2, when on his quest to return the foundling to his own kind, Mando comes across Luke Skywalker, who takes the child away to his new Jedi academy. While encouraging the little one to go on with Luke, Mando removes his helmet in the parting moment, breaking the rules of the Mandalorian creed he is supposed to live by. The new story will pick up after these events. Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa recently revealed that this season is going to be “the biggest yet, the most ambitious yet.” He further teased fans can expect some Luke Skywalker-level iconic characters to make an appearance as well.

Image via Lucasfilm

Created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian Season 3 will see the return of Grogu and Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, along with Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and more.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will debut on Disney+ on March 1. You can check out the new clip below: