The cutest foundling in the galaxy is having the time of his life! In new concept art for the third season of The Mandalorian released by Empire Magazine, Grogu can be seen playing with what appear to be the Star Wars galaxy's equivalent to crabs. It is unclear if the child will try to eat them or not, as throughout the series, Grogu eats every other creature that happens to be smaller than him. (That is, until Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) orders him to stop.) After all, some of these creatures are dangerous, and definitely not part of a healthy diet for any member of the unnamed Yoda species.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1, with the third season of the show promising to go back to Mandalore. Din Djarin must go to the Mandalorians' home planet in order to ask for forgiveness after removing his helmet during the final episode of the second season. It was against his people's code to do so, but the bounty hunter wanted Grogu to see his face before the child was forced to leave with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) so he could learn the ways of the Force. While Djarin tries to fix his mistakes, he must be careful with the looming threat of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) lurking in the shadows.

Empire Magazine shared the new Grogu image as part of their coverage for the upcoming new batch of Mandalorian episodes, as Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) were also featured on their cover. The characters have unresolved issues to talk about when they meet again, given how Djarin is still in possession of the Darksaber. The weapon bears a lot of meaning to Bo-Katan because the wielder of the sword is the undisputed leader of Mandalore, according to their tradition. But there's a catch: the saber can only change hands after the owner is defeated in combat.

Image via Empire Magazine

RELATED: Don't Expect to See Grogu on the Big Screen Any Time Soon, Says Jon Favreau

When did The Mandalorian and Grogu Reunite?

A year after the second season of the show aired, Disney+ released a spin-off titled The Book of Boba Fett. Starring Temuera Morrison in the titular role and Ming-Na Wen as the ruthless Fennec Shand, the series told the story of Boba Fett trying to reclaim Tatooine after the territory faced a power vacuum following Jabba The Hutt's death in Return of the Jedi. In the spin-off, Din Djarin reunited with Grogu after the boy decided he didn't want to become a Jedi, opting for spending more time with his main father figure.

The third season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 1.