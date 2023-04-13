Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The MandalorianSeason 3 of The Mandalorian has left it to its penultimate episode to finally pick up the pace, and finally showed that it's not afraid of killing off important characters — only now we're left wondering if it could go so far as killing its protagonist, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder). In "The Spies," a Mandalorian recon group finally lands on Mandalore to start the process of retaking the planet, only to find themselves pinned down in a trap set by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). To buy time for his peers to escape, Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) sacrifices himself, but, a few moments earlier, it was almost Din who could have been eliminated.

As of late, the Star Wars series has been pretty much making a point of leaving Din Djarin aside and focusing more and more on Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), as she's seemingly making the transition to the role of protagonist of the story. We've seen on The Book of Boba Fett the negative effects this kind of change has, but, simultaneously, it also doesn't seem as if producers are worried about that, too, with Rick Famuyiwa going so far as putting Din's status as "the Mandalorian" in doubt during Star Wars Celebration Europe. So what's up? Is our beloved Mando really in danger?

What's Going On Behind the Scenes?

Every so often, the internet gives space to some weird rumors, especially when they're about stars as big as Pedro Pascal, and shows as big as The Mandalorian. This time, word has been thrown around about the Mando star having a "blow up" on the set of the series, which, according to said rumors, would be the second time this has happened, and could possibly mean him not coming back for further seasons. The timing for these rumors to come up is perfect, aligned with the events of Star Wars Celebration Europe — and Pascal not being present.

Something else that was up at the huge Star Wars con were the many panels about the so-called Mando-verse — the corner of that universe that's comprised of the series led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau — starting with The Mandalorian itself. In all of them, Rick Famuyiwa was present, as he's directing episodes and is a producer on all of them, too, and provided some updates on what the future holds for the series. To IGN, he mentioned that, at this point, "anyone" could be "the Mandalorian," almost making a point of leaving that up in the air, while also talking about Bo-Katan having the Darksaber and her prominence as a potential new lead for the show.

So what's really going on? This weird change in the identity of the lead has been leaving many of us confused as to what is and may happen in the future of the series. We understand the show's premise of exploring what it means to be Mandalorian, but it hasn't really been doing a good job in that area, too, focusing more on bringing huge stars to play small cameos. All that sounds like a smokescreen, as if the show is trying to throw us off the scent of what's been happening behind the cameras, and it has affected the final product. Many viewers have felt like Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been a drag, so it could help a lot to go back to the basics and let Din Djarin and Grogu go back to being the focus, here — with Pedro Pascal on board, please.

Why Din Djarin Has To Be 'The Mandalorian'

We know that, once, The Mandalorian wasn't afraid of killing off important characters, as it did with Kuiil (Nick Nolte) and IG-11 (Taika Waititi) back in Season 1. Then came Season 2, and the universe suddenly grew a lot larger for Mando and Grogu, as they kept all their friends and company, old and new. But going back to this in the penultimate episode of Season 3, especially with all that has apparently been going on behind the scenes, does make us a little weary.

Those of us that have watched every Star Wars show know and love Bo-Katan since her teenage years when she first appeared in The Clone Wars. People who've only known her from The Mandalorian may not have that much familiarity with her, but it's been made clear that she is worthy of leading Mandalore and carrying the Darksaber — but she is not the Mandalorian. The foundations of the series were laid quite clearly in Season 1, and even when Mando's horizons began to broaden in Season 2, all of that impacted his character and his storyline. Of course, Season 3 is going deep into whom Bo-Katan is and why she's worthy of her position, but, since titles are important, she holds a different one. She sure is the Mand'alor, the leader of all Mandalore, but the Mandalorian is a difficult title for her to attain because, well, she isn't. She came from a different background than Din, what with being royalty and all that.

Asserting and defining what it means to be Mandalorian has always been Din's purpose, not Bo-Katan's, because he is the one growing into his Mandalorian-hood and leading Grogu on his own journey. His evolution has been a joy to watch, not because of the cuteness of the duo's relationship (although it is super cute), but because we got to grow with him, and learn from him. We might watch Bo-Katan struggle with her leadership, sure, but it will never be the same as having someone lead the way (no pun intended) as Din did for us. Din's also the moral compass for other Mandalorians — even getting through to Paz Vizsla, despite their animosity. He's the most relatable character in Star Wars nowadays, a commoner who stumbled into a place of importance and is making it work precisely because of his simple values. So, if his being killed off is a card yet to be played on the show's table, it should be clear that it's a mistake.

The finale of The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres next Wednesday on Disney+.