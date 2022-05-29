Star Wars Celebration pulled out all of the stops with their Mando+ panel featuring Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and the three men beneath the beskar helmet of the titular character: Pedro Pascal, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder. Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow were among the other cast members who showed up to discuss all things Mandalorian and the expanding universe of Disney+'s series.

During the panel, they shared an extended look at the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian which featured even more tension between Din and Swallows' Armorer, following his dismissal from the covert in The Book of Boba Fett after he removed his helmet — breaking the creed — while trying to save Grogu at the end of the second season of the series.

Swallow's character has served as an anchor point for Din since the start of The Mandalorian; allowing him to return to the covert to fill its coffers after capturing bounties and presenting him with new and improved beskar armor fresh from the forge. As anticipated following the end of The Book of Boba Fett, the teaser for Season 3 revealed that Din would be venturing to Mandalore to attempt to atone for removing his helmet.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo on Potential Team-Ups With Ventress and Bo-Katan

With the first glimpses of a live-action Mandalore teased in the Star Wars Celebration exclusive teaser of The Mandalorian, Collider asked Emily Swallow if The Mandalorian's creative team received suggestions for any specific episodes of The Clone Wars or Rebels for the cast to watch ahead of exploring that storyline. Swallow explained, "We did not. I mean, we all kind of do that sort of prep on our own. " She went on to say:

"In that episode of The Book of Boba Fett, I wind up referencing so much of the lore, [that] I always make sure I go back and watch things or read things or talk to Jon and Dave and say you know, okay, what is this that I'm talking about? Is this part of the canon already? Is this something new that we're establishing because we are also often establishing new canon. Which is so bizarre to say, 'Oh, by the way, I'm establishing some new Star Wars canon.' So we try to stay on top of those things, and it's just so exciting."

While Swallow was hesitant to name which episode she is most excited for fans to see from The Mandalorian's third season, she did share that the premiere is "pretty great."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023.

‘The Mandalorian’: Jon Favreau Discusses How Much of the Series is Planned Ahead

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Maggie Lovitt (229 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a News Editor at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Wealth of Geeks. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. Maggie is a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe