Today at Star Wars Celebration, fans at the event got their first glimpse of The Mandalorian Season 3 in a brief, thrilling teaser for the latest installment in the spinoff series. At the Mando+ panel, showrunners Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni previewed the new season along with cast members Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder.

Among many exciting announcements about the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, it was also announced that Rick Famuyiwa would be moving up from writing and directing the series to take on an executive producer role for Season 3. We also saw some exciting footage Thursday featuring the return of Bo-Katan and the Armorer. We also learned that we'll be able to catch up with The Mandalorian sometime early next year, with a February 2023 release window.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt was in attendance reporting on the event and shared some exciting details about the new footage. In an extended look building off the teaser shown on Thursday, audiences at Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first look at Mandalore in live-action. In the final shot of the teaser Din Djarin (Pascal) is shown flying towards the ruins of the once-thriving and glorious homeworld of the Mandalorians. We also got to see three adorable Anzellan, which were first introduced in The Rise of Skywalker, as many will remember the lovable Anzellan Babu Frick. It wasn’t clear what their roles would be. The teaser also showed a lot more Mandalorians showing up this season.

The Mandalorian stars Pascal, Esposito, Weathers, Swallow, Wayne, Crowder, Katee Sackhoff, Rosario Dawson, Temura Morrison, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Christopher Lloyd, and Amy Sedaris. The series follows the adventures of Mandalorian Din Djarin and Grogu aka "the child." The third season wrapped filming back in March. Unfortunately, the footage from The Mandalorian Season 3 likely won't appear online for some time, and fans will have to wait a little longer to get their first look at what remains of Mandalore. The Star Wars universe continues to expand in new and exciting ways and we can't wait to see what's in store for some of our favorite new heroes when this series returns.

The Mandalorian Season 3 does not have an exact release date but is set to arrive sometime in February 2023. For now, you can stream the first two seasons on Disney+. You can also catch the currently airing prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi on the streamer, the first two episodes of which are available now.

