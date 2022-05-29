"Moff Gideon is kind of brilliant, and I think you’ll start to see some of that in Season 3."

With the return of The Mandalorian on the horizon, the cast of the beloved series appeared on stage at Star Wars Celebration to reveal a brand new extended trailer featuring scenes from Season 3 of The Mandalorian. It looks like the series will take a sharp turn to focus on Mandalore and the results of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returning to the fallen world in order to make himself worthy of being a Mandalorian again.

With scenes set on Mandalore, as well as many shots of Mandalorians in action, there’s a lot to look forward to, and that’s not even mentioning all the adorable shots we see of Din and Grogu. Also lurking in the distance is Moff Gideon played by Giancarlo Esposito, whose appearance was missing from the trailer. Still, Esposito arrived on stage to talk a bit about his character.

During the panel along with his fellow castmates and Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, Esposito revealed that he crafted his own backstory for Moff Gideon before his backstory was revealed to him by Filoni and Favreau. Collider caught up with Esposito after the panel to dig in a bit deeper on what kind of personal vision he had for Gideon’s character.

“I thought that Gideon could be a guy who wasn’t always so powerful, and maybe was a bit of a bookworm early on,” Esposito explained, although he quickly said that wasn’t the actual case. “I think that Jon [Favreau] really felt like this guy came out of the womb the smartest guy on the planet and someone who was just biding his time to be able to get where he needed to go.”

Esposito also revealed that looking for the good in the bad is something he does often. “I always do this for my characters. I feel like, as bad as they are, they have to be as good. And, so, I start to feel with Moff Gideon that he’s got to have an idea that he can do it better. That there’s something that the galaxy’s missing that he could contribute.”

He continued on, saying:

“That encompasses the journey and the things that you feel and I feel in life. And then he starts to force them to listen to him, which, as we know in life, doesn’t really work. But, the intention is that I want it to be better for everyone. So, I’m the hero who wants to have a heroic moment or heroic journey, who gets shunned that’s my backstory. He gets shunned and then becomes disgruntled and resentful, and he’s going to do it anyway, and ‘I will show them.’”

“Isn’t that the story of an anti-hero? ‘I will show them. I will be better than they ever thought I could be. I will have better ideas.’ Moff Gideon is kind of brilliant, and I think you’ll start to see some of that in Season 3. You’re going to see some brilliance and some ideas that come from him that you’re going to be surprised about,” Esposito explained.

With that little tidbit, it sounds like Mando and Grogu will have a difficult enemy to combat when the time comes for Din to face Moff Gideon. The answers to all our questions will come next Spring, when The Mandalorian returns in 2023.

