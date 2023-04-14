Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.First referred to almost exclusively as "Baby Yoda," Grogu took Star Wars fandom by storm, quickly becoming The Mandalorian's most recognizable character. Whether it's merchandise or meme, this child is definitely in the lead. His baby-like innocence, mischievous tendency, and unending adorableness make Grogu what he is, but he can't be a baby forever. Already 50 years old at the beginning of the show, Grogu's species mature slowly, which contributes to their long life, but at some point, Grogu will have to grow up, and that time seems to be approaching fast.

With The Mandalorian already in Season 3, Grogu has remained a child, though now more independent than he originally was. His cooing has turned into babbling, hinting that he's approaching speech. But throughout the story, Grogu has shown intelligence above what's expected from a child. He proves he has the ability to make decisions during his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, leaving his Jedi training to return to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). His personality and expressions allow for limited communication with those who know him best, yet it's not an easy task without the ability to speak. His difficulty communicating and distracted attitude maintain a child-like quality in the character, but how long can that last? Eventually, Grogu will need to grow up, and Episode 7, "The Spies," suggests that moment is fast approaching.

Grogu Is Allowed to Face Danger

When the Nite Owls show up, the younglings of the Children of the Watch are sent away for safety, yet Grogu is with the Nite Owls, having traveled with Din and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to find them, despite the danger. In fact, Grogu has spent seasons traveling with Din around the galaxy, often ending up in dangerous situations, while most kids seem to stay with the group even when their parents are on a mission. When Paz Viszla (Tati Fletcher) journeys to Mandalore's surface, his son remains behind, but Grogu comes along on the dangerous quest.

As a foundling and a small child, Grogu has had little Mandalorian training and has not yet received a helmet or ceremony, as Paz's son has. But despite his age and lack of experience, Grogu's place in the mission is never questioned. Unlike the other children, Grogu has Force abilities, which are a point in his favor, yet when it comes to fighting, Din tries to keep Grogu hidden. The opportunities and responsibilities given to Grogu show that those around him don't see him as a helpless baby but as a member of the community with contributions of his own. Clearly, this child is growing up faster than anticipated, though he has not yet matured.

Grogu's New Ride Improves His Communication Skills

After Din's attempt to revive IG-11 (Taika Waititi) doesn't work, the Anzellans make the droid into a sort of vehicle for Grogu. Now he no longer has to ride in his floating baby bed but can walk around in the body of his dead friend (which isn't creepy at all). While Din is unsure about this plan, Grogu loves it. The machine allows him two words, yes and no, which he immediately overuses. Riding in what they now call IG-12, Grogu is as tall as anyone else, making him instantly seem older. But it's much more than that.

Grogu has always had strong opinions, but hasn't been able to voice them. His body language can communicate some, but even with just yes and no, Grogu's capacity for communication expands exponentially. After winning the argument with Din through pure stubbornness, Grogu runs through the market like a toddler breaking everything he touches and defying his father unrelentingly. Though this is far from mature behavior, it moves him away from a baby and more into a child stage. The mobility and communication certainly age him, but Grogu continues to surprise.

Grogu Might Be the Most Mature Mandalorian

During the mission on Mandalore, a fight breaks out between Paz Viszla and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides). The tensions between the Nite Owls and Children of the Watch are running high, and the pressure of the mission seems to boil over. The feud is rooted in their personal differences, but neither Bo-Katan nor Din can do anything to stop the ensuing fight. If one interferes, they will make things worse as each is unquestionably recognized as a leader by one side.

The Mandalorians on the mission watch as Axe and Paz fight, but Grogu intervenes. Stepping between the brawling Mandalorians, Grogu stops them with a single word, "No." In doing this, Grogu shows a level of maturity that no other Mandalorian could muster. Grogu's actions prove that he knows the importance of the mission, and unlike the others, he steps in to defuse the situation without hesitation. Despite being the smallest person on the mission, Grogu takes a responsibility that isn't his and leads the older Mandalorians by example. Din comments that this isn't something Grogu learned from him, seeming to imply it is an impulse inspired by his brief Jedi training. But wherever it originated, Grogu's quick action shows he is no longer the baby we first met.

From his introduction, it was clear that Grogu had a tragic past. Season 3 explored his trauma from Order 66, but the show has demonstrated that Grogu has endured much more than that. From kidnappings to experimentation, Grogu has dealt with a lot. Admittedly, his life hasn't been particularly short, but emotionally, he's still young. But it's clear that he's grown a lot since Din found him. Though not yet truly speaking, he's gained better control of his Force abilities and can at least escape danger on his own. Grogu learned limited communication without words, though the yes and no buttons on IG-12 are certainly helpful. Even his ability to press a button that expresses his thoughts proves he is thinking and feeling and wanting to say things. The addition of the IG-12 device allows Grogu to be more involved in the action of the show and makes him less like the baby he was initially. Like it or not, the improved communication and mobility have helped Grogu finally grow up.

