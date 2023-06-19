The Mandalorian Season 3 released earlier this year to kick off Disney+’s big Star Wars plans for 2023. Season 3 may have not been as well received as the prior adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but it had its fair share of fun moments. Especially when it came to the continued bond between the series' two main heroes. Now Sideshow Collectibles has highlighted one of Season 3’s best moments with a new Hot Toy of IG-12 and Grogu.

The ⅙ scale figure sees Grogu in the cockpit of IG-12. This wearable droid was made out of the remains of IG-11 who sacrificed themselves at the end of Season 1 and was voiced by Taika Waititi. An Anzellan Droidsmiths with interchangeable arms, food accessories, and a figure display stand are all included in this package. However, this droid’s best feature is that it comes with sound effects that replicate the “Yes and No” moments from Season 3. This was arguably the funniest part from the latest season as this mech function gave Grogu a voice to the dismay of Din. Grogu up to this point was a loyal companion to Din, but these scenes let the creators play up the defiant teenager aspect of the character. That’s something these types of familial relationships like to bring out in similar genre series. This not only allowed Grogu to have an active voice in the series, but gave the young Mandalorian in training an edge in battle. While IG-12 was destroyed in the battle for Mandalore, Season 4 of Mandalorian might go a little deeper into Grogu growing up and, with that, defining Din’s best intentions more.

What’s Next For Star Wars on Disney+?

While The Mandalorian was hit-and-miss this season, the next big series for Disney+ is Ahsoka. The series will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the famous title Jedi from both Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While Ahsoka didn’t appear in the latest season of Mandalorian, her series will pick up certain plot threads from Season 3. Mainly the live action introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Whether Din or Grogu make an appearance in that series remains to be seen. However, the way the lovable pair of space adventurers left us in Season 3, living together in a ranch on Nevarro, anything is possible. Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ August 23, 2023.

When Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Premiere?

There’s no official release date or window for The Mandalorian Season 4 yet, but we should have more news on that front by the end of the year or in early 2024. We should expect the popular series to return no later than the end of 2025. While Star Wars fans anxiously wait for more updates, you can pre-order IG-12 and Grogu’s Hot Toy on Sideshow’s website. The Mandalorian’s first three seasons can currently be streamed on Disney+.