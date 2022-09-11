A selection of stills from the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, set to release in 2023, was released in conjunction with the D23 event that took place in Anaheim on September 10. In addition, the first trailer for the new season was also shown and released online, finally giving the public a tease of what's to come for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his charge, Grogu.

The last we saw of Mando was in The Book of Boba Fett, when he more or less took over the show in "Chapter 5: Return of The Mandalorian." In this episode, we find him collecting bounties, assisted by the Darksaber he won from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). He's able to locate the surviving Mandalorians from their tribe. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) crafts a gift for Grogu, but rejects Din after he reveal that he broke his vow and removed his helmet. Later, he visits the sanctuary that holds the younglings, but leaves, believing himself to be a hindrance to Grogu's Jedi training, not knowing that the young Jedi apprentice would later pick Din above becoming a Jedi. The end of the series sees the two reunited and off on their next adventure. With three episodes of Djarin and Grogu, The Book of Boba Fett could actually be called The Mandalorian Season 2.5.

Now reunited, The Mandalorian Season 3 appears to advance the conflict seen at the end of Season 2: the fate of Mandalore. With Djarin's status in his tribe revoked, and his beliefs putting him at odds with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), he finds himself in an unfavorable position as he arrives at Mandalore. This is on top of the fact that he won the Darksaber when it was already promised to Bo-Katan, who refuses to take the saber in an unhonorable way. With a civil conflict working its way back to a new height with Djarin's (and the Darksaber's) presence on the planet, the new season could very well determine the fate of his faction and the larger Mandalore society as a whole.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Reveals a Return to Mandalore

The images also confirm the return of Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and her droids, a much-needed friend that Din and Grogu have been able to fall back on for help in dire times in multiple Star Wars series. Check out the images below!