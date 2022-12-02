Following the announcement that the eagerly awaited, and highly anticipated, third season of Disney+'s flagship show, The Mandalorian, will return on March 1st, 2023, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been speaking more about what audiences can expect. After showing off an extended clip from season 3, Favreau spoke to a rapturous audience of Star Wars fans at the CCXP event in Brazil.

Speaking at the CCXP panel for the show in Brazil, Favreau - appearing alongside Dave Filoni via video link from the set of the show where post-production on the visual effects were taking place - revealed what fans of the show can expect from the series when it returns in the spring.

I will say that the scope of it is getting bigger, we have really cool space battles, we have lots of Mandalorians, we have the planet of Mandalore which we've been talking about for a long time. We get to see the Mandalorian culture, and many of the wonderful actors you've seen in previous seasons return, and you'll see them all work together on this show. It's been a very ambitious season, a lot of our directors have returned, we have a very experienced team that have been working together for a long time and I think a lot of people are going to enjoy what we have in store.

The first big-budget movie-to-television adaptation from Disney following the launch of their streaming service, The Mandalorian was both lauded by audiences and critically acclaimed from the beginning for its writing and character-driven feel — a far cry from the feelings towards Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy. The character of Grogu, known to fans as 'Baby Yoda', became the show's breakout star, an unfathomably adorable sidekick and deus ex machina for the show's title character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), winning the hearts of fans and of critics. The pair, who were separated at the conclusion of season two, were subsequently reunited in the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, in which the second half of the show felt decidedly like Mandalorian season 2.5.

Image via Disney+

The series has been praised widely and singled out for acclaim by awards bodies, including nominations for six Primetime Emmy Awards. Guest stars Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Olyphant, Taika Waititi, and Carl Weathers have received Emmy nominations for their performances, while the show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for seasons one and two in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023. Check out the trailer below: