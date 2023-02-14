As fans prepare for the highly anticipated release of The Mandalorian Season 3 next month, series creator Jon Favreau, in an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine, has revealed additional insight into the titular character's role in The Book of Boba Fett and why his appearance was central for the story.

“We couldn’t just hit a hard reset,” Favreau said to Empire. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen The Book Of Boba Fett. But I think The Book Of Boba Fett offered time to pass. You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good. So them coming back together was a really good plot point that allows us to jump back into Season 3 while maintaining the central relationship.”

The appearance of the two characters served as a big surprise for many fans watching Book of Boba Fett, which dedicated several episodes expanding upon the Season 2 finale, where Grogu departs from Din Djarin to train as a Jedi under Luke Skywalker. While the appearance of the two characters in the spinoff show eventually reunited them, Favreau added that it helped further develop Grogu's character arc, with the decision ultimately being up to him if he wants to remain a Jedi or return to the emotional bond he formed with Djarin.

Image via Lucasfilm

“I think you had to service both things,” Favreau explains. “Just because this kid has the potential and had training, does he belong away from the Mandalorian? I saw it more like Paper Moon, where the whole thing is about delivering the kid to the blood relative, only to realize that, whether genetically through her father or just through bonding, Tatum O’Neal has to end up with Ryan O’Neal. That ending feels really good to me. And this little kid [Grogu] is given a decision to choose. And the kid chooses the emotional relationship and wants to be with the Mandalorian, and passing up Yoda’s lightsaber. Part of you wants to see him develop in that way, and part the other.”

With Favreau teasing further development in Grogu's arc, the latest season could serve as an exciting exploration of the character as he continues his journey with Din Djarin. Whatever travels the two characters embark on remain a mystery. However, with the events of the Book of Boba Fett revealing that Din Djarin is no longer a true Mandalorian, the series will likely feature the character on a larger journey to reclaim his identity, with many surprises still in store. However, fans still have time to speculate until the series eventually returns to streaming next month.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts exclusively on Disney+ on March 1. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming season below.