Sorry, Star Wars fans! It looks like everyone's favorite foundling won't be making his way to the big screen anytime soon. Speaking with Variety, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau elaborated on how he and the team he leads with Dave Filoni plan out the future of the franchise and, apparently, a big screen appearance for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu isn't in the cards. While Favreau is no stranger to interconnected universes due to directing the first two Iron Man films, the filmmaker seems determined to keep his corner of the galaxy far, far away contained in television series. Here's what Favreau said when asked if audiences would see Djarin and Grogu in a theatrical film:

“There’s always an opportunity when you have a set of characters and stories that people connect with that you could cross media into different areas. Marvel does it quite effectively. It’s just a matter of where our time should be spent and what the appetite of the audience is. With all these stories we’re telling, it definitely is a full-time job just keeping this going with what we’re doing now. Television has a much different rhythm and schedule than film does.”

The Mandalorian made its debut on Disney+ when the platform launched in November of 2019. The first season of the show told the story of Din Djarin, and how he made the choice to change his careless lifestyle after crossing paths with a young child who happened to be the same species as Jedi Master Yoda. A baby Yoda, if you will. The second season then proceeded to take the iconic pair into a search for a Jedi Master that could teach Grogu the ways of the Force. The journey allowed them to meet characters such as Clone Wars veteran Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (with Mark Hamill partially reprising the role).

The third season of the platform's flagship series will premiere on March 1. In the new installment, Din Djarin will go back to his home planet of Mandalore to ask for forgiveness after taking his helmet off during the second season, breaking his people's code in the process. Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff and Carl Weathers are all set to reprise their roles from previous seasons, confirming that Din Djarin will neeed help from all of his friends to face the evil Moff Gideon (Esposito).

What's Next for Star Wars on Disney+?

Favreau mentioned during the interview that just keeping what Lucasfilm is doing right now is "a full time job". The filmmaker was referring to the multiple projects that the studio has in the works for the platform, including a spin-off focused on Ahsoka Tano, with Dawson reprising the role. Another show set in The Mandalorian timeline making its debut this year is Skeleton Crew, a story focusing on original characters that has been described as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1.