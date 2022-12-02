With the announcement that season 3 of The Mandalorian will be arriving on our screens in just three months' time, on March 1st of next year, the show's creator and runner Jon Favreau has been discussing the wonders of a no-spoiler culture which he feels enrichens the Star Wars spin-off show's success, and the enjoyment for its audiences.

The show, since its inception, has become renowned for its ability to surprise audiences with revelations from the discovery of the Darksaber, the legendary weapon whose wielder is the ruler of Mandalore, to the reappearance of Ahsoka Tano, the legendary Jedi and former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker whose reputation was earned and built in the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Not only that, but it pulled off its biggest masterstroke at the conclusion of season 2, with the stunning cameo appearance of a Return of the Jedi-era Luke Skywalker, played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill, who arrived to aid the show's heroes and take Grogu with him to begin his training as a Jedi. Of course, Grogu himself was the show's very first surprise — the unexpected sight of 'Baby Yoda' at the conclusion of the pilot episode sent the previously-billed 'bounty hunting space western' in an entirely unexpected direction.

The lack of leaks from production is something Favreau took particular pride and pleasure in, as he explained to audiences via video link alongside Dave Filoni at the CCXP event currently taking place in Brazil.

"We like to keep surprises so that each week as we tune in we get to discover unexpected things that occur. I think it was really wonderful that everyone who worked on the show was able to keep Grogu a secret until he was revealed at the end of episode one. Also, with Mark Hamill appearing as Luke Skywalker at the end of season 2. Not everything is going to be a big surprise but each week should have something unexpected happening and that's the idea of having a serialised television show where, compared to a film, everybody gets to see a chapter, everybody talks about it and guesses what happens next. Hopefully each week will be like opening a Christmas present, with new surprises."

Season 3 of The Mandalorian promises the return of the characters to the world of Mandalore, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) searching for more Mandalorians, as well as the ramifications of Grogu choosing to reject the Jedi path in favour of remaining with his 'father', and becoming a clan of two.

The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023. Check out the trailer below: