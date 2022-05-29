With The Mandalorian Season 3 set to premiere in February 2023, fans at Star Wars Celebration got to have a taste of just what might come next for Mando aka Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his clan of two with Grogu. After winning the darksaber off of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) last season, Din initially offered it to Bo-Katan Kryze, played by Katee Sackhoff, who had been seeking it in order to reclaim the Mandalorian throne, but she refused it.

The new trailer for Season 3 shows a conflicted Bo, who we see sitting on the throne of Mandalore and also interacting with baby Grogu. Bo-Katan, for the uninitiated, has quite a complicated history. Earlier in her life, before the fall of Mandalore, she was a part of a terrorist group called Death Watch that opposed her sister, Duchess Satine Kryze’s pacifist stance. After being exiled, she crossed paths with Darth Maul and his brother Savage Opress, helping him to both overthrow her sister and also then switching sides to help the Jedi retake the city.

Bo’s sister Satine has often been a subject of much fan speculation, mostly due to her romance with Obi-Wan Kenobi which echoes Anakin Skywalker’s own relationship with Padmé. Kenobi was so smitten with Satine that he tells her, in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, that had she asked him, he would have left the Jedi order for her. Given Bo-Katan’s own complicated relationship with her sister, Collider had to ask Sackhoff if we could possibly see a younger Satine in Bo’s memories or in a flashback.

“There is such a wealth of story to pull from. I don’t write the show so I don’t know if we’re going to see any of that,” Sackhoff replied. But she elaborated on Bo-Katan’s mindset going into Season 3. “Bo had a very clear goal last season, and she didn’t take the Darksaber. I think that surprised a lot of people. So, obviously, she is second-guessing herself.”

With the trailer revealing that we will see Mandalore, or rather the ashes of Mandalore, we asked Sackhoff what it was like to see the city in live-action after voicing Bo-Katan for so many years in the animated series.

“Seeing Mandalore again was something that, as a person who loves this character, the weight of that was not lost on me,” Sackhoff answered.

Although it’s clear from the exclusive trailer that Bo-Katan will have conflict with Din Djarin, it’s also not clear how long that will last and whether she will join the fight and side with Mando. We do get clips of her with Grogu, which could potentially soften her heart a bit, but until next year, we’ll let our imaginations run wild.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere in February 2023.

